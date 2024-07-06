Vanessa Hudgens Slams Paparazzi for Taking Baby Photos: ‘Disrespected’

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram following the start of her first baby to name out the paparazzi for disrespecting her household’s privateness. Paparazzi had been stationed exterior of the hospital the place Hudgens gave start and took images of her leaving the constructing whereas holding her new child child.

“We’re dissatisfied that our household’s privateness was disrespected and exploited throughout this very particular time as a result of greed of a protracted lens digicam feeding the media,” Hudgens wrote in an announcement revealed to her Instagram Story. “Regardless of all of that, mother dad and child are comfortable and wholesome.”

TMZ was one of many first retailers to report that the “Excessive College Musical” alum had given start. Their story included the paparazzi images.

Hudgens introduced her being pregnant earlier this yr on the Oscars, the place she was on the crimson carpet co-hosting the Academy’s official pre-show with Julianne Hough. That is her first baby along with her husband Cole Tucker. The 2 married in 2023 after courting for 3 years.

Previous to asserting her being pregnant, Hudgens spoke out towards media rumors that she was anticipating her first baby. She stated on the She Pivots podcast in March: “I actually simply had a run-in with the general public taking management over their opinion of me in a means that was disrespectful. I went out on my bachelorette celebration in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these feedback which can be like, ‘Oh my god, you’re pregnant.’”

Hudgens went on to name the remarks “so impolite,” including, “I’m sorry I don’t put on Spanx on daily basis and am an actual lady and have an actual physique.”