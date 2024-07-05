Vanessa Hudgens and Husband Cole Tucker Welcome First Baby

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband skilled baseball participant Cole Tucker welcomed their first little one collectively this week. And whereas the previous Excessive Faculty Musical and Los Angeles Angels outfielder/shortstop had been overjoyed by their child bundle, in an Instagram Story on Thursday (July 4) Hudgens lamented that their special occasion was ruined by the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

“We’re disillusioned that our household’s privateness was disrespected and exploited throughout this very particular time as a result of greed of a protracted lens digicam feeding the media,” Hudgens wrote within the Story, including, “Mother dad and child are comfortable and wholesome.”

At press time Hudgens, 35, and Tucker, 28, who married in Mexico final December, had not revealed the newborn’s title or gender. The singer seemed to be referring to pictures printed on TMZ on Wednesday wherein Hudgens was seen leaving a Santa Monica hospital in a wheelchair whereas holding the newborn.

Hudgens debuted her child bump on the pink carpet at this yr’s Oscars in March.

Final month, a fellow member of the Wildcat household, Zac Efron, despatched good vibes to Hudgens, and one other HSM alum, Ashley Tisdale, as each ladies awaited the delivery of their youngsters. “Oh they’re going to be the very best mothers ever,” he advised Entry Hollywood on the pink carpet of the premiere of his new rom-com, A Household Affair. “These ladies, are you kidding me? Oh my gosh. Yeah, we’re going to have some enjoyable household reunions arising.”

Each ladies introduced their pregnancies in March, simply two months earlier than Hudgens took the crown because the winner of season 11 of The Masked Singer following a flawless run within the Goldfish costume.