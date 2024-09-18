Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Shares 1st Look at ‘Dream Baby’ Girl Sosa

Lala Kent is in pure bliss after welcoming her second child earlier this month — and he or she’s lastly giving followers a take a look at her daughter Sosa.

“Two weeks in the past, on September third, I welcomed my second child lady, Sosa Kent,” Kent, 34, wrote by way of Instagram on Tuesday, September 17. “I’ve been open about my dream of this second — at 10:13pm the second got here true.”

The Vanderpump Guidelines star shared a video of herself in labor forward of welcoming her baby. She additionally shared a close-up photograph of Sosa asleep and surrounded by a white blanket.

“My little dream child entered the world. I’m utterly in love along with her — All of us are,” Kent continued. “Sosa, you haven’t any concept what you will have introduced into my life. I’m blessed to name myself your mama. Welcome to our loopy world, boo boo. We’re so pleased you’re right here 💕.”

Kent’s third photograph confirmed Sosa being embraced by her huge sister, Ocean, 3, after arriving residence. Within the snap, Ocean wore Minnie Mouse ears as she kissed her child sister who was sleeping.

The fact star welcomed her first daughter with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett in March 2021. Whereas the couple cut up that October, Kent has remained vocal about desirous to broaden her household.

“I positively wish to have one other child,” Kent completely instructed Us Weekly two months after welcoming Ocean. “It doesn’t need to be straight away as a result of I’m simply so in love, and I wish to get pleasure from Ocean, for so long as potential. It’s like, ‘Clock is ticking, you higher have one other child.’”

Earlier this yr, Kent revealed she deliberate to make use of intrauterine insemination (IUI) and a sperm donor to have a second youngster as an alternative of ready for the appropriate man to return into her life.

“It’s a highway that I by no means thought I might be happening,” she instructed Cosmopolitan in January. “I actually noticed myself within the cookie-cutter relationship and making a household, however now that the universe has different plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an choice.”

In March, Kent introduced by way of Instagram that she was “increasing my pod” and was pregnant with child No. 2.

Kent confirmed the arrival of her second youngster by way of her Instagram Story on September 3, writing, “Welcome to the world, my love.”

One week later, she revealed the identify as “Sosa Kent” alongside a black-and-white photograph of her new child’s ft.

Upon sharing Sosa’s first image, Kent’s superstar buddies and followers shared their nicely needs. “Congratulations!!! She is a magnificence!!!!” Summer season Home alum Lauren Wirkus wrote within the feedback part.

Fellow Pump Guidelines star Kristina Kelly replied, “Hello, you excellent angel, welcome to the world 💘.”

The Valley’s Jasmine Goode gushed over the most recent Bravo child, writing, “Congrats lady!! She’s lovely 😍.”