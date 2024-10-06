Vanderbilt football stuns Alabama for first win vs AP No. 1 team

Vanderbilt football stuns Alabama for first win vs AP No. 1 team

Vanderbilt soccer scored its first landing towards Alabama since 2007 and in a single half of soccer, exceeded its complete factors scored towards the Crimson Tide in Nick Saban’s complete tenure.

The Commodores did not cease there as they notched a large, 40-35 upset win over the No. 1 AP ranked Crimson Tide, their first win over an AP No. 1 opponent in class historical past. (Alabama is ranked No. 2 within the Coaches Ballot.)

Chants of “V-U” rang out by an Alabama-heavy residence crowd at FirstBank Stadium as Vanderbilt kneeled out the sport.

A pick-6 led to one of many Commodores’ touchdowns and three Alabama penalties led to first downs on one other drive. Vanderbilt led, 23-14, at halftime, and held the ball for 21½ minutes.

