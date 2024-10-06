Vanderbilt soccer scored its first landing towards Alabama since 2007 and in a single half of soccer, exceeded its complete factors scored towards the Crimson Tide in Nick Saban’s complete tenure.

The Commodores did not cease there as they notched a large, 40-35 upset win over the No. 1 AP ranked Crimson Tide, their first win over an AP No. 1 opponent in class historical past. (Alabama is ranked No. 2 within the Coaches Ballot.)

Chants of “V-U” rang out by an Alabama-heavy residence crowd at FirstBank Stadium as Vanderbilt kneeled out the sport.

A pick-6 led to one of many Commodores’ touchdowns and three Alabama penalties led to first downs on one other drive. Vanderbilt led, 23-14, at halftime, and held the ball for 21½ minutes.

Brock Taylor additionally set a faculty document together with his third area aim of fifty+ yards in the identical season.

Vanderbilt vs Alabama rating updates

Fourth quarter

Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35: Ryan Williams 2-yard rush

On a 4th-and-1 from the 2-yard line, Ryan Williams obtained the ball on a jet sweep and scored.

Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 28: Kamrean Johnson 6-yard landing catch

After Miles Capers and Yilanan Ouattara obtained a strip-sack of Jalen Milroe, Vanderbilt obtained favorable area place for its drive and went down the sphere for the rating, capped off by Diego Pavia’s landing move to Johnson.

Vanderbilt 33, Alabama 28: Brock Taylor 33-yard area aim

After a maintain referred to as again what would’ve been a Cole Spence landing run, Vanderbilt settled for the 33-yard area aim from Brock Taylor.

Third quarter

Vanderbilt 30, Alabama 28: Ryan Williams 58-yard landing catch

Ryan Williams, Alabama’s 17-year-old phenom, caught a deep ball from Jalen Milroe alongside the sideline and ran it into the tip zone to deliver the deficit again to 2.

Vanderbilt 30, Alabama 21: Junior Sherrill 36-yard landing catch

On a 4th-and-1 from the Alabama 36, Vanderbilt handed up the lengthy area aim and went for it. Pavia discovered Junior Sherrill deep for the landing.

Vanderbilt 23, Alabama 21: Jalen Milroe 14-yard landing run

Jalen Milroe had adverse speeding yards at halftime, however he had his greatest run of the sport throughout the third quarter when he ran for 14 yards and the rating after beginning with favorable area place as a consequence of a 46-yard kick return.

Second quarter

Vanderbilt 23, Alabama 14: Jamarion Wright 3-yard rush

With halftime approaching, Alabama obtained a fast landing drive. Vanderbilt spent a timeout after the Crimson Tide lined as much as go for 2, however they in the end opted to kick as a substitute.

Vanderbilt 23, Alabama 7: Brock Taylor 51-yard area aim

Vanderbilt compelled a three-and-out and obtained the ball with favorable area place however the drive stalled after a false begin penalty. Brock Taylor nailed a 51-yard area aim to place extra factors on the board.

Vanderbilt 20, Alabama 7: Sedrick Alexander 1-yard rush

Vanderbilt hit a fourth down close to midfield and opted to punt, however a penalty prolonged the drive. Two extra defensive penalties gave Vanderbilt free yardage earlier than Alexander punched the ball in from the 1-yard line.

First quarter

Vanderbilt 13, Alabama 7: Jamarion Miller 8-yard landing run

Alabama had a 48-yard move and a 17-yard move on its landing drive, capped off with Miller’s landing run.

Vanderbilt 13, Alabama 0: Randon Fontenette 24-yard interception return

On Alabama’s first drive, De’Rickey Wright tipped a move from Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe and Randon Fontenette returned it for a landing. Brock Taylor missed the additional level off the upright.

Vanderbilt 7, Alabama 0: Sedrick Alexander 7-yard run

Vanderbilt scored its first landing towards Alabama since 2007 as Sedrick Alexander plowed into the tip zone and took a number of defenders with him.

Vanderbilt vs Alabama time immediately

Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 Time: 3:15 p.m. CT

3:15 p.m. CT Location: FirstBank Stadium

What channel is Vanderbilt vs Alabama recreation on immediately?

Radio: 102.5 The Game and the Vanderbilt Athletics app

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama will be broadcast on SEC Network. The broadcasters will be Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic.

Vanderbilt vs Alabama history

Vanderbilt is 19-62-4 against Alabama all time.

Last Vanderbilt win: 1993, via forfeit (originally 17-6 loss)

Last Alabama win: 2022, 55-3

Vanderbilt vs Alabama predictions

Vanderbilt vs Alabama betting odds

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Spread: Alabama -23.5

Alabama -23.5 Over/under : 54.5

: 54.5 Moneyline: Vanderbilt +1100

Vanderbilt vs Alabama injury updates

Vanderbilt will be without CB Mark Davis (Achilles) and OT CJ Williams (ankle fracture), who are both out for the season. DE Zaylin Wood is also out after suffering an injury during the Georgia State game. WR Joseph McVay and EDGE Boubacar Diakite are questionable.

Vanderbilt vs Alabama weather update

Forecast high in Nashville for Saturday is 84 degrees with a 0% chance of precipitation.

Vanderbilt football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Virginia Tech, 34-27 win (OT)

Sept. 7: Alcorn State, 55-0 win

Sept. 14: at Georgia State, 36-32 loss

Sept. 21: at Missouri, 30-27 loss (2OT)

Sept. 28: Open

Oct. 5: Alabama

Oct. 12: at Kentucky

Oct. 19: Ball State

Oct. 26: Texas

Nov. 2: at Auburn

Nov. 9: South Carolina

Nov. 16: Open

Nov. 23: at LSU

Nov. 30: Tennessee

Vanderbilt football news

Vanderbilt will wear all-black uniforms with gold numbers and new matte black helmets.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at [email protected] or on X, formerly Twitter, @aria_gerson.