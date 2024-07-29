Vandalism Hits Communication Lines in France During Paris Olympics

The French authorities says a number of telecommunications traces have been hit by acts of vandalism, affecting fiber traces and stuck and cell phone traces as cities round France are internet hosting occasions for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The size of the affect is unclear, as is whether or not it has affected any Olympic actions. The vandalism got here after arson assaults hit practice networks round France on Friday, hours earlier than the Olympics opening ceremony.

Marina Ferrari, secretary of state accountable for digital affairs, posted on X that harm in a number of areas in a single day Sunday to Monday affected telecommunications operators. She mentioned that led to localized affect on entry to fiber traces and stuck and cellular phone traces.

Paris 2024 Olympics organizers wouldn’t instantly remark.

A French police official mentioned not less than six of France’s administrative departments have been affected, which embody the area across the Mediterranean metropolis of Marseille, internet hosting Olympic soccer and crusing competitions.

Telecom operators Bouygues and Free confirmed their providers have been affected. French media studies mentioned traces operated by supplier SFR additionally have been hit. The mother or father firm of Free mentioned its groups are mobilized to revive providers.

A nationwide investigation is underway into final week’s practice sabotage, which disrupted journey for almost one million passengers in France in addition to folks in London and in different neighboring international locations. Prepare site visitors had largely resumed by Monday.

French media reported that an extreme-left activist was arrested at a rail facility on Sunday within the Seine-Maritime area of western France. However the Paris prosecutor’s workplace mentioned it was unconnected to what occurred Friday and that nobody has been arrested up to now within the nationwide investigation into the arson assaults.