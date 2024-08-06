Valarie Allman wins discus gold in Paris Olympics for Team USA

SAINT-DENIS, France — The Olympic area in ladies’s discus had three years to shut the hole on Valarie Allman, and on Monday, they discovered they’re going to want 4 extra.

The defending gold medal winner from the 2021 Tokyo Video games did it once more for Group USA Monday, making it back-to-back golds with a throw of 69.50 on the Paris Olympics. The silver medal went to China’s Bin Feng (67.51) and the bronze to Croatia’s Sandra Elkasevic (67.51).

Allman fouled on her first try, touchdown the discus large of the right-side boundary, however took the lead on her second strive with a throw of 68.74. She put the competitors completely out of attain with the 69.50 on her fourth try.

Valarie Allman (USA) celebrates after winning the women's discus throw final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.

“It felt so incorrect. I felt like a fish out of water,” Allman stated of the foul on her first try, one in all two fouls amongst six throws. “It is a lot about rhythm and timing and really feel, and I wasn’t fairly calibrated.”

If there was any doubt that Allman was the one to beat, she eliminated it in qualifying on Friday with a throw of 69.59 that was almost 4 meters farther than anybody else. She did not win the gold fairly that comfortably, however simply sufficient.

