Vail Health and Surf Synergy to host weeklong Costa Rica retreat in October

Vail Well being in partnership with Surf Synergy is launching new weeklong retreats in Costa Rica to advertise longevity and wellness. The retreats will mix medical analysis with actionable self-care methods, providing evidence-based options for well being and wellness.

The primary Longevity and Wellness Retreat will happen from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, adopted by a second ladies’s-specific wellness retreat from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. The retreats shall be led by consultants in wellness, bodily health, diet, behavioral well being, and getting probably the most out of life. The Longevity and Wellness Retreat will incorporate optionally available browsing or SUP classes, waterfall hikes and different wellness actions.

“Costa Rica is one among 5 areas of the world the place folks stay terribly lengthy and vibrant lives. Locals have adopted ‘La Pura Vida’ to explain a easy, pure, optimistic, pleased, and fulfilling life,” mentioned Chris Lindley, Vail Well being’s chief inhabitants well being officer and govt director of behavioral well being. “With an excellent mindset and backdrop, Costa Rica is the proper spot for embarking on a brand new life journey. We would like folks to find their full potential as they immerse themselves on this transformative expertise.”

Individuals will take pleasure in day by day workshops from consultants together with creator Aaron Naked, Vail Well being’s Dr. Barry Sandler, a wellness and longevity doctor, Lindley, Vail Well being Practical Medication Dr. Eliza Klearman, and Household Nurse Practitioner Kyler Hijmans.

“The partnership between Vail Well being and Surf Synergy brings collectively one of the best of browsing, wellness, diet, and useful well being, in addition to the most recent modern, evidence-based analysis on longevity and what we are able to do to extend our well being span,” Lindley mentioned.

Dr. Klearman and Hijmans will lead the ladies’s particular retreat to assist ladies uncover tricks to stay more healthy and extra vibrant lives in addition to join with different like-minded people.

“Surf Synergy’s mannequin is for a transformative surf and wellness expertise for all of our company,” mentioned Surf Synergy co-founder Wealthy Naha. “The Longevity and Wellness Retreats take this expertise to a brand new stage with all of the assets and experience of Vail Well being.”

Surf Synergy lately opened Casa De Cielo, which accommodates 24 company and has facilities corresponding to an infinity pool, and recreation room.

The retreat is designed for each people and small teams, and contributors are inspired to deliver associates or relations. It’s going to embrace one-on-one teaching, group classes with thought leaders and a choice of evidence-based wellness actions.

Each visitor on the Longevity and Wellness Retreat receives a complete medical diagnostic evaluation and an individually tailor-made program designed to assist their long-term optimum well being.

“Longevity isn’t just about residing longer, however about residing higher. It’s about embracing a wholesome way of life and discovering pleasure within the journey,” Lindley mentioned. “In spite of everything, what good is a protracted life if it’s not stuffed with happiness and objective?”

For questions or to order a spot for this 7-night, all-inclusive Longevity and Wellness Retreat, contact [email protected] or go to VailHealth.org/Companies/Longevity/Retreat. Guide by July 15, 2024, and save $500 {dollars}.