Utah State football player Andre Seldon Jr. dies in drowning

Utah State cornerback Andre Seldon Jr. died Saturday in an obvious drowning at a Utah reservoir, in line with the varsity. He was 22.

In accordance with the Cache County Sheriff’s Workplace, a search started Saturday afternoon at Porcupine Reservoir after callers reported a younger man was seen cliff diving and didn’t resurface.

Seldon’s physique was recovered at 9:05 p.m. MT after an intensive search that included a dive workforce and helicopter from the Utah Division of Public Security.

“Our investigation leads us to consider this can be a tragic accident as a number of witnesses recount the identical info,” the Cache County Sheriff’s Workplace stated.

Seldon transferred to Utah State earlier this 12 months after spending the previous two seasons at New Mexico State, the place he performed below Nate Dreiling, Utah State’s interim head coach and defensive coordinator.

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to need to endure the lack of certainly one of our personal,” Dreiling stated in a press release launched by the varsity. “Having had a earlier relationship with Andre throughout our time collectively at New Mexico State, I can let you know he was an unbelievable individual and teammate. Our condolences and prayers exit to Andre’s household as we grieve with them over this super loss.”

Seldon was scheduled to start out lessons at Utah State through the upcoming fall semester.

“Our Utah State College Athletics household is devastated over the sudden dying of Andre Seldon Jr.,” Utah State vp and director of athletics Diana Sabau stated in a press release. “We lengthen our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his household, buddies, teammates, and all who cherished Andre.”

Seldon was a workforce captain at New Mexico State and appeared in 28 video games with the Aggies, recording 98 tackles and two interceptions. After starring at Belleville (Mich.) Excessive College, he spent two years at Michigan earlier than transferring to New Mexico State forward of the 2022 season.

“The Aggie group is devastated to listen to the information of the passing of Andre Seldon Jr.,” New Mexico State stated in a social media put up. “Our ideas and prayers are together with his household and buddies.”

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore posted on social media that he was “deeply saddened” by the dying of Seldon, who he known as “an important younger man on and off the sphere.”