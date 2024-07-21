Utah State cornerback Andre Seldon Jr. dies in an apparent drowning

Utah State cornerback Andre Seldon Jr. died Saturday in an obvious drowning at Porcupine Reservoir, in keeping with the college.

A search started Saturday afternoon after callers reported {that a} younger man seen diving from cliffs on the reservoir didn't resurface, the Cache County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned. His physique was recovered by a dive crew at round 9:05 p.m.

"Our investigation leads us to imagine this can be a tragic accident as a number of witnesses recount the identical data," the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

Seldon joined the Utah State soccer program this summer season after transferring from New Mexico State, the place he performed the previous two seasons beneath Nate Dreiling, Utah State’s interim head coach and defensive coordinator. Earlier than that, he spent two seasons at Michigan.

"Our soccer program is heartbroken to must endure the lack of certainly one of our personal," Dreiling mentioned. "Having had a earlier relationship with Andre throughout our time collectively at New Mexico State, I can let you know he was an unimaginable individual and teammate. Our condolences and prayers exit to Andre’s household as we grieve with them over this super loss."

Dreiling was promoted earlier this month after Utah State fired Blake Anderson, saying he violated college insurance policies.

Seldon, who performed for Belleville Excessive Faculty in Michigan, appeared in 15 video games final season for New Mexico State, recording 36 tackles, seven cross breakups and an interception.

"The Aggie neighborhood is devastated to listen to the information of the passing of Andre Seldon Jr.," New Mexico State mentioned in a social media submit. "Our ideas and prayers are together with his household and pals."

Seldon was scheduled to start out lessons at Utah State within the fall semester.

"Our Utah State College Athletics household is devastated over the sudden dying of Andre Seldon Jr.," Utah State vp and athletic director Diana Sabau mentioned. "We lengthen our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his household, pals, teammates and all who beloved Andre."

Reporting by The Related Press.

