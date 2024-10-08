Utah Hockey Club to host Chicago Blackhawks in home opener – Deseret News

It’s a battle of latest versus previous: the Utah Hockey Membership and the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 2 groups will face off Tuesday within the Utah hockey group’s first common season recreation as a franchise.

Right here’s what it is advisable to know concerning the matchup.

Chicago Blackhawks historical past

The Blackhawks are an “Authentic Six” group, that means they’re one of many six remaining groups from the early days of the NHL. And, in fact, their first recreation this season is towards a brand-new franchise.

Of their 97 seasons, the Blackhawks have received the Stanley Cup six instances. Three of these six titles got here within the 2010s through the reign of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Marian Hossa and Duncan Keith, amongst others. They’re at present rebuilding, and that course of goes swimmingly.

They chose Connor Bedard with the first-overall decide within the 2023 draft. Bedard is primed to change into the following generational expertise. In 2024, they drafted Artyom Levshunov with the second-overall decide.

As these gamers — along with the opposite handful of blue chip prospects of their system — develop, the Hawks will change into a pressure to be reckoned with as soon as once more. Being in the identical division as Utah HC, these two groups might be rivals a couple of years from now.

The Blackhawks’ greatest star: Connor Bedard

As talked about, Connor Bedard was drafted first general in 2023. He hails from the town of North Vancouver, British Columbia, and he’s projected to be the best factor in hockey for the reason that curved stick blade.

The 19-year-old middle has a deadly shot, however that’s removed from his solely weapon — he’s additionally an elite playmaker.

Bedard scored 143 factors in 57 WHL video games in his draft yr. He’s technically nonetheless eligible to play within the WHL — are you able to think about what sort of numbers he’d put up now?

Are the Chicago Blackhawks good?

Merely put, no — the Blackhawks are usually not anticipated to be a playoff group this yr. They’re within the depths of a rebuild and can very probably be in rivalry for one more top-10 draft decide.

That being mentioned, they added lots of skilled veterans in free company this summer season, so they are going to probably be quite a bit higher than they had been final yr.

Laurent Brossoit came to visit from the Winnipeg Jets and can lastly get his probability to show himself as a beginning goalie. Three-time Stanley Cup champion Alec Martinez helps out an in any other case shallow protection corps and offensive expertise Teuvo Tervainen returns to the group after spending eight years with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Different additions embody gritty forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Pat Maroon, speedy winger Ilya Mikheyev and veteran defenseman TJ Brodie.

Utah Hockey Membership pregame social gathering

Make sure you present up early to the season opener. The puck drops at 8 p.m., however festivities outdoors the Delta Heart will start at 4 p.m. Right here’s the record of occasions:

12:30 p.m.: Press convention with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and group house owners Ryan and Ashley Smith. Open to followers and media.

2 p.m.: ESPN studio hosts will do their recreation protection reside from the positioning. NHL legends Mark Messier and PK Subban will be part of TV host Steve Levy and be joined by particular friends all through the proceedings. To be clear, they’re protecting all three of Tuesday’s NHL video games from there, not simply the one involving Utah HC.

4 p.m.: Fan social gathering begins. It should embody reside music from DJ Joune and DJ Logik along with video games and prizes. The prizes embody merchandise and tickets to the sport.

5 p.m.: The gamers take part in a particular recreation day stroll on a “mountain blue” carpet, welcomed by youth hockey gamers.

5:30 p.m.: Nation music star Shaboozey performs a free live performance outdoors the world.

6:30 p.m.: Flyover that includes 4 F-35A jets.

6:30 p.m.: Watch social gathering for these with out tickets to the sport.

Utah HC president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong additionally alluded to literal snow falling contained in the Delta Heart through the recreation.

Learn how to watch Utah Hockey Membership vs. Chicago Blackhawks

This can be a nationally televised recreation. The one locations to look at it are ESPN and ESPN+.

Utah HC+ won’t present it, nor will any cable TV suppliers.