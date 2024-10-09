Utah Hockey Club defeats Blackhawks in inaugural game

Teravainen lower it to 3-1 at 14:27 on a backhand in entrance off a centering move from Bedard on the frenzy.

Foligno made it 3-2 at 4:48 of the third interval, tipping in a shot from Alex Vlasic.

Guenther prolonged it to 4-2 with 42 seconds remaining, scoring his second of the sport into an empty internet after recovering the rebound of Cooley’s lengthy shot.

Lawson Crouse scored on a redirection at 19:38 for the 5-2 ultimate.

“Each workforce desires to get off to a superb begin,” Keller stated. “That is one of the best league on the planet and you’ll’t take nights off. So, it is nice to get the win and now we flip the web page and give attention to the following recreation.”

NOTES: Keller grew to become the primary captain to attain in a franchise’s inaugural recreation since Kelly Buchberger did so for the Atlanta Thrashers on Oct. 2, 1999. … Utah grew to become the eighth workforce within the NHL’s growth period (since 1967-68) to win in its inaugural recreation. The others had been the Oakland Seals, Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Lightning, Ottawa Senators and Vegas Golden Knights.