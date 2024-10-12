Utah Football Stumbles Against Sun Devils, Falls 27-19

Subsequent Sport: TCU 10/19/2024 | 8:30 p.m. ESPN ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM Oct. 19 (Sat) / 8:30 p.m. TCU Historical past

TEMPE, Ariz. – Utah Soccer’s redzone woes continued this week as they took on the Arizona State Solar Devils on the street, falling 27-19. Utah is 4-2 general this season and 1-2 in Large 12 play.

Utah was 3-for-4 within the crimson zone, however was compelled to accept 4 subject objectives and a landing, giving the benefit to ASU. Utah gained the primary down battle with 22 in comparison with ASU’s 15, along with holding the ball for 32:29 with ASU solely having possession for 27:31.

After solely recording 43 yards of complete offense within the first quarter, Utah discovered some rhythm within the second quarter with 105 yards, however was nonetheless unable to seek out the top zone. Trailing 13-9 at halftime, the Utes got here into the third quarter with a spark, averaging 6.5 yards per play with working again Micah Bernard punching in a six-yard dashing rating with 3:19 on the clock to offer Utah a three-point lead.

Sadly for the Utes, Arizona State would rating its third landing of the sport with lower than two minutes to go within the quarter, giving them the lead again. Cole Becker’s fourth subject purpose would make it a one-point recreation with 5:42 remaining, however the Solar Devils would as soon as once more strike, scoring with a couple of minutes remaining to seal the win.

GAME LEADERS

Bernard ended the evening with 190 all-purpose yards, main the staff in dashing with 21 carries for 125 yards (1 TD), additionally recording 5 catches for 61 yards. It was his fourth 100-yard dashing recreation of the season.

Senior Dorian Singer additionally led the Utes in receiving yards with 75, bringing in 4 catches to common 18.8 yards per reception. In his return to the gridiron, senior Cameron Rising went 16-of-37 passing (0 TD, 3 INT) for 209 yards.

On protection, Utah was led by linebacker Lander Barton and security Rabbit Evans , who each had 9 tackles with Barton including a sort out for loss and a quarterback hurry. Defensive finish Logan Fano and security Tao Johnson added seven stops every with linebacker Johnathan Corridor including 5 tackles and his first-career sack.

Becker was 4-for-4 on the sphere objectives (48, 40, 29, 46), together with his season-long 48-yarder within the first quarter. He’s the primary Utah kicker since 2018 to have a number of video games with a number of 40-yard subject objectives made in a season.

STANDOUT STAT

Bernard is the primary Ute to have 4 100-yard dashing video games in a season since 2021 (TJ Pledger and Tavion Thomas). He’s additionally the primary Ute to have three straight 100-yard dashing video games on the street since Zack Moss in 2019.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Becker is the primary Utah kicker to attach on 4 subject objectives since Matt Homosexual hit six in opposition to Oregon on Nov. 10, 2018.

Junior Tafuna made an interception on ASU’s third offensive play of the sport, his second decide as a Ute and first for the reason that Southern Utah recreation on Sept. 10, 2022. It was the primary interception by a Utah defensive lineman since that SUU recreation as effectively.

made an interception on ASU’s third offensive play of the sport, his second decide as a Ute and first for the reason that Southern Utah recreation on Sept. 10, 2022. It was the primary interception by a Utah defensive lineman since that SUU recreation as effectively. The 7 minute, 5 second scoring drive on Bernard’s third-quarter landing was the longest TOP for a Utah scoring drive this season.

UP NEXT

The Utes return to Rice-Eccles Stadium for its annual Ute Proud recreation on Saturday, Oct. 19, taking up the TCU Horned Frogs. The sport is ready for an 8:30 p.m. MT kick on ESPN.

