UTA Adds Former Wasserman Exec Shelley Lewis Comms Team

UTA has employed Shelley Lewis as vp of communications.

Lewis involves the Hollywood expertise, leisure, sports activities and advisory firm after a stint as communications head for Caruso. Earlier than that, she labored for a decade heading up communications at Wasserman, Casey Wasserman’s administration agency that accomplished round 15 acquisitions throughout her tenure.

“Shelley brings a confirmed file of delivering articulate and impactful communications for each exterior and inside audiences,” Richard Siklos, UTA’s chief communications officer, mentioned in an announcement on Thursday about hiring the seasoned exec.

Lewis, primarily based at UTA’s Beverly Hills headquarters, joins the Hollywood company after a collection of its personal acquisitions and strategic partnerships, together with Wealthy Paul’s KLUTCH Sports activities Group, MediaLink and UK-based Curtis Brown Group. Final month UTA acquired European soccer expertise company ROOF to bolster its sports activities divisions.

ROOF will work intently with Paul’s Klutch Sports activities Group, which already represents various prime names within the NBA, WNBA, NFL and MLB, all sports activities with world aspirations of their very own. UTA additionally pushed additional into the advertising and marketing sector by buying JUV Consulting, an organization that focuses on connecting manufacturers with Gen Z and youth tradition.

JUV’s purchasers embody Google, Unilever, Converse, E.L.F. Magnificence, Lionsgate, and that deal adopted UTA buying MediaLink for $125 million in 2021. UTA final yr additionally opened new places of work in London and Atlanta.

Lewis started her profession at boutique PR company The Thomas Collective. She additionally served as govt communications lead at NetApp, the information storage firm.