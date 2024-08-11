USWNT win Olympic gold medal with Mallory Swanson goal vs. Brazil – NBC Connecticut

The US nationwide crew, as soon as once more, is the gold commonplace of ladies’s soccer.

The USWNT ended its Olympic gold medal drought on Saturday with Mallory Swanson scoring the profitable aim in a 1-0 thriller over Brazil within the girls’s soccer remaining on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 12-year drought could not have been thought-about lengthy by different nations, however after the U.S. received 4 of the primary 5 gold medals since girls’s soccer debuted on the 1996 Video games, the requirements have been raised.

And met by this yr’s squad, serving to to avenge the crew’s latest disappointments’ that included a failure to succeed in the rostrum on the 2016 Rio Olympics, a bronze-medal end three years in the past on the Tokyo Olympics, and a round-of-16 exit in final summer season’s World Cup.

New coach Emma Hayes, and a rejuvenated roster infused with youthful gamers hungry for his or her first style of Olympic success, arrived in Paris with a golden alternative to pursue gold with out the immense strain of being anticipated to take action.

However identical to a lot of their predecessors, the USWNT is heading again to the highest of the rostrum after finishing an undefeated Olympic run.

“I’m very emotional. It’s been a dream of mine to be on this place,” mentioned Hayes, a London native. “I’ve to thank my dad as a result of he’s the one who pushed me thus far to have the ability to come and coach an unbelievable group of gamers which have acquired me so nicely and brought on board all the pieces I’ve requested. They’re super individuals and gamers and function fashions. Yeah, I really like them.”

It was Swanson who helped ship them there. She scored the profitable aim after receiving a by way of ball within the field from Korbin Albert and firing into the again of the web within the 57th minute.

Brazil, which managed possession within the first half, was unable to use as a lot strain within the second half. U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher all however sealed the gold when she made a one-handed save on the far publish off a header by Adriana within the field within the fourth minute of added time.

The celebration was on quickly after — with Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the united statesA.” enjoying within the stadium — because the USWNT captured its fifth gold medal.

“We have grown a lot,” mentioned Swanson, who was making her one centesimal nationwide crew look. “And that is actually cool to me seeing that. We have grown on and off the sector. And you retain most likely listening to it — we’re enjoying with pleasure. We’re having a lot enjoyable and I am simply so blissful.”

Brazil, which additionally misplaced to the U.S. within the remaining in 2004 and 2008, was looking for its first Olympic gold medal in girls’s soccer. For legendary soccer participant Marta, Brazil’s 38-year-old captain who performed in every of these remaining losses, it was the ultimate Olympic recreation of her profession, having introduced that she is going to retire from worldwide soccer on the finish of 2024.

