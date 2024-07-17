USWNT vs. Costa Rica: Starting XI & Lineup Notes

USWNT vs. Costa Rica – 2024 Ship-off Match introduced by Coca-Cola

Date: July 16, 2024

Venue: Audi Area; Washington, D.C.

Broadcast: TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock

Official Kickoff Time: 7:37 p.m. ET

Beginning XI vs. Costa Rica: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 2-Emily Fox, 4-Naomi Girma, 5-Trinity Rodman, 7-Crystal Dunn, 9-Mallory Swanson, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 11-Sophia Smith 12-Tierna Davidson, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Sam Coffey

Accessible Subs: 3-Korbin Albert, 6-Casey Krueger, 8-Lynn Williams, 14-Emily Sonnett, 15-Jaedyn Shaw, 18-Casey Murphy, 19-Hal Hershfelt, 20-Croix Bethune, 21-Emily Sams, 22-Jane Campbell

GAME NOTES| FIVE THINGS TO KNOW