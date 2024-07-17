USWNT vs. Costa Rica: Starting XI & Lineup Notes

USWNT vs. Costa Rica – 2024 Ship-off Match introduced by Coca-Cola
Date: July 16, 2024
Venue: Audi Area; Washington, D.C.
Broadcast: TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock
Official Kickoff Time: 7:37 p.m. ET
Beginning XI vs. Costa Rica: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 2-Emily Fox, 4-Naomi Girma, 5-Trinity Rodman, 7-Crystal Dunn, 9-Mallory Swanson, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 11-Sophia Smith 12-Tierna Davidson, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Sam Coffey
Accessible Subs: 3-Korbin Albert, 6-Casey Krueger, 8-Lynn Williams, 14-Emily Sonnett, 15-Jaedyn Shaw, 18-Casey Murphy, 19-Hal Hershfelt, 20-Croix Bethune, 21-Emily Sams, 22-Jane Campbell
- USWNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers (Together with this match): Horan (150), Dunn (149), Naeher (106), Lavelle (102), Swanson (94), Davidson (60), Fox (51), Smith (50), Rodman (40), Girma (34), Coffey (19)
- Tuesday’s lineup averages 27.4 years of age and 77 caps per participant and options only one completely different participant from the XI that began on Saturday towards Mexico, with Dunn beginning at left again instead of Jenna Nighswonger.
- 5 gamers on this beginning lineup noticed motion in the newest matchup towards Costa Rica within the semifinals of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. Lindsey Horan, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith all began the match, with Swanson scoring the USA’s second aim simply earlier than halftime. Naomi Girma and Trinity Rodman got here on as substitutes within the second half.
- Midfielder Lindsey Horan will captain the staff for the twenty eighth time in profession as she makes her team-leading eleventh begin of 2024. Horan, who leads the U.S. in complete minutes performed this 12 months, is ready to make her a hundred and fiftieth worldwide look, changing into the twenty fifth participant in USWNT historical past to earn 150 or extra caps.
- Alyssa Naeher, who wore the captain’s armband towards Mexico as she was honored for her a hundredth cap, will make her ninth look of 2024 – all of them begins – as she earns her 106th cap total for the USWNT. Naeher has 63 shutouts in her 105 caps, with 4 clear sheets to this point in 2024.
- Emily Fox, who on Saturday grew to become the 67th participant in USWNT historical past to earn 50 caps, will make her 51st worldwide look and her ninth begin of 2024. Fox is third amongst all U.S. area gamers in complete minutes performed this 12 months and has appeared in all however one match for the USWNT because the begin of 2023.
- Naomi Girma is ready to make her thirty fourth worldwide look and eighth begin of 2024. Girma performed the total 90 minutes within the July 13 win over Mexico and has gone the gap in six of her seven appearances with the USWNT in 2024 and in 25 of 33 matches to this point in her USWNT profession.
- The one participant to look in each match for the USWNT because the begin of 2023, Trinity Rodman will make her thirtieth consecutive look for the USWNT as she earns her fortieth cap total. At 22 years, 57 days of age, Rodman is the twelfth youngest participant in USWNT historical past to succeed in 40 caps and the youngest to take action since 20-year-old Mallory Swanson in 2018.
- Rodman, who’s now in her fourth season with the Washington Spirit, is tied for the staff lead with three assists in 2024 however remains to be on the lookout for her first aim of the 12 months with the USA. She has 9 objectives in 35 matches throughout all competitions with the Spirit at Audi Area, together with two objectives at residence throughout the 2024 NWSL common season.
- After coming off the bench within the July 13 win over Mexico, Crystal Dunn will earn her 149th cap as she makes her sixth begin and ninth look total of 2024. Dunn, considered one of three three-time Olympians on this U.S. roster, has hung out as a ahead and out of doors again over the USA’s final 4 matches and scored her first aim for the USWNT since 2018 in her most up-to-date begin on June 4 towards South Korea.
- Mallory Swanson, who assisted Sophia Smith’s game-winning aim on Saturday in New Jersey, will earn her 94th cap as she makes her fourth begin of 2024. Swanson, who started her skilled profession with the Washington Spirit in 2017, created a team-high 5 possibilities within the win over Mexico and has 4 aim contributions in her three video games for the USWNT (two objectives, two assists).
- Sophia Smith is ready to make her fiftieth worldwide look, changing into the primary participant born within the 2000s to succeed in 50 caps for USWNT. Smith scored her twentieth worldwide aim within the USA’s 1-0 win over Mexico at Crimson Bull Enviornment, tied for the ninth-most by any participant in USWNT historical past by means of 50 caps.
- Together with her aim on Saturday, Smith has objectives in back-to-back video games for the primary time in her worldwide profession and now has a aim contribution in every of her final 4 video games (4 objectives, one help), the longest such streak of her profession and the longest by any USWNT participant in 2024.
- Tierna Davidson will make her ninth look of 2024 – all of them begins – as she earns her sixtieth cap for the USWNT. At 25 years, 300 days of age, Davidson is the youngest pure defender to succeed in 60 caps for the USWNT since Stephanie Cox in 2011 (23 years, 362 days). All however considered one of Davidson’s begins at middle again this 12 months have been alongside the 24-year-old Girma, her former teammate at Stanford College.
- Rose Lavelle will make her sixth begin and tenth look total this 12 months as she earns her 102nd cap. The fourth-most skilled participant on this Olympic roster, Lavelle is tied with Rodman for the staff lead with three assists in 2024.
- One in all six gamers to look in each match for the USWNT to this point this 12 months, Sam Coffey will earn her nineteenth cap for the USWNT as she makes her tenth begin of 2024. Coffey is second on the staff in begins and complete minutes performed this 12 months, trailing solely Horan in each classes.