USWNT vs. Costa Rica in Final Olympic Send-Off Friendly

The USWNT’s final tune-up match earlier than the Olympics has arrived, with the FIFA world No. 5 US on the lookout for an 18th-straight all-time win over No. 44 Costa Rica tonight at Washington, DC’s Audi Area.

Simply three days after a redemptive 1-0 victory over No. 29 Mexico, head coach Emma Hayes’s Paris-bound roster seems to be discovering its stride. Calling Saturday’s win “a step in the correct path,” Hayes went on to say, “I believe we’re solely scratching the floor. I believe there’s lots of layers to go from everybody.”

The brand new-look USWNT is seeking to hit its stride after a number of matches beneath Hayes. (Brad Smith/ISI Images/USSF/Getty Pictures for USSF)

Hayes’s USWNT remains to be discovering its footing

With their first Olympic group stage sport towards No. 64 Zambia slated for July twenty fifth, the new-look USWNT — which options the youngest roster in 16 years — is working to outline its model of play.

Whereas the USWNT’s signature capacity to attain in transition stays a powerful level, the crew additionally acknowledged their shaky first half on Saturday, with midfielder Rose Lavelle commenting that they are “engaged on being a bit extra tactically versatile… We’re making an attempt to, as a gaggle, learn to modify on the fly and be a bit smarter with our changes throughout the video games.”

The persistence required to select their moments, together with the crew’s capacity to learn and anticipate one another’s actions, is clutch to rising effectiveness within the areas the place the USWNT appeared most disjointed towards Mexico.

At stake is an Olympic podium end, the place the US hopes to enhance on their bronze medal efficiency in Tokyo — however the crew additionally goals to make a splash amidst their more and more subtle opponents.

Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez, Costa Rica’s captain, is the one NWSL on their Olympic roster. (Omar Vega/Getty Pictures)

Rodriguez leads a rising Costa Rica crew

If bettering offensive unity and manufacturing is tonight’s aim, Las Ticas might present the perfect matchup: Of their 17 earlier conferences, the USWNT has outscored Costa Rica 90-2 general.

That stated, Costa Rica has switched issues up for the reason that sides final met in July 2022, with the US defeating the Central American squad 3-0 within the Concacaf Championship semifinal. Las Ticas competed within the 2023 World Cup and reached the Gold Cup quarterfinals earlier this 12 months, the place they narrowly fell to No. 8 Canada in further time.

Costa Rica is captained by 30-year-old Angel Metropolis midfielder Rocky Rodriguez, the lone NWSL participant on their roster and, in 2015, the primary Costa Rica nationwide to ever rating in a Ladies’s World Cup.

Along with sustaining an ideal document towards Costa Rica, the USWNT will look to increase their present unbeaten streak to 9, which incorporates three shutouts in Hayes’s first three matches on the helm.

An extreme warmth warning is in impact for Washington, DC at this time. (Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Pictures)

The place to look at the USWNT vs. Costa Rica pleasant

Count on some hydration breaks attributable to DC’s scorching temperatures throughout tonight’s 7:30 PM ET match, airing stay on TNT and streaming on Peacock.

TruTV and Max will concurrently air the first-ever USWNT altcast, hosted by retired USWNT star Sam Mewis, former USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn, and Males in Blazers founder Roger Bennett.