USWNT player ratings vs Zambia: Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman dominate in opener

The U.S. ladies’s nationwide crew delivered a press release of their opening recreation of the Olympics and did it with scientific goalscoring, defeating Zambia 3-0 to jump-start their group stage with objectives by Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman. Nonetheless, Zambia went down a participant early within the first half, and the USWNT weren’t capable of capitalize on the participant benefit.

How did everybody carry out within the match? Check out our participant rankings:

Goalkeepers



Alyssa Naeher

USA • GK • #1

Communicated nicely with the again line and held good positioning. Solely confronted three makes an attempt on the right track and wasn’t caught sleeping. Ranking: 7

Defenders



Emily Fox

USA • D • #23

Had strong moments of overlapping runs with Rodman and helped set off attacking moments on when to mix in assault and when to mark the opposition. Ranking: 7



Naomi Girma

USA • D • #4

Was rock strong in defensive positioning and distribution. Aided the midfield in conserving possession because the backline pushed greater as she picked out passing lanes. Ranking: 8





Tierna Davidson

USA • D

Nice chemistry with Girma to tag crew Barbra Banda. Did not at all times have swish protection however did the bodily work to maintain attackers in entrance of her and was key in connecting passes. Ranking: 8





Crystal Dunn

USA • F • #19

On the roster as a ahead, she coated large quantities of floor and was seamless in positional shifts when the teaching workers had her begin as left again after which without any consideration ahead. Pushed the assault throughout traces and had look on purpose late within the recreation however did not convert. Ranking: 8



Midfielders

Took initiative in duals and was efficient in ball retention and gained fouls. Mixed nicely with Lindsey Horan and was a secure presence when holding possession. Ranking: 7





Lindsey Horan

USA • M • #10

Offered some muscle within the midfield for the squad and set the attacking tempo early. Received loads of pictures off earlier than offering assists on the primary and second objectives. Ranking: 8



Rose Lavelle

USA • M • #16

Was subbed out at halftime seemingly attributable to minute administration from coach Emma Hayes. She did job of discovering open channels, conserving the ball, and facilitating play. Spearheaded the assault on the crew’s third purpose. Ranking: 7.5



Forwards



Trinity Rodman

USA • F • #20

She hit the crossbar twice earlier than scoring the opening purpose. Was capable of end with a spectacular contact and spun the defender whereas doing it. Stayed collaborative and lively on the wing and on alternate runs all through the sport. Ranking: 8.5



Sophia Smith

USA • F • #11

Good counterpressure and positioning by Smith to maintain the crew lively within the last third. Had her day reduce quick by an ankle tweak however was a key half within the build-up to the opening purpose and had and help on the third purpose. Ranking: 8





Mallory Swanson

USA • F

It has been an eight-year journey again to the Olympics for Swanson. Again for the primary time since Rio 2016 and after a left patellar harm final yr, she re-introduced herself with two objectives within the first half. The crew shedding her forward of final yr’s World Cup was completely the worst factor to occur to this system. Welcome again. Ranking: 9

Substitutions



Lynn Williams

USA • F • #6

Offered a lot of motion alongside the highest line earlier than getting settled in because the goal striker. Had an opportunity in entrance of purpose however did not join. Ranking: 6.5



Korbin Albert

USA • M • #15

Subbed on for Rose Lavelle and had a good begin to the second half however pale a bit of down the stretch in connecting with open gamers. Had try on purpose within the last minute. Ranking: 6





Emily Sonnett

USA • D • #14

Subbed into the sport for Horan and slotted into the midfield. Did not fairly generate offensively and dedicated pointless fouls. Ranking: 6





Jenna Nighswonger

USA • D

Received concerned within the assault at fullback by profitable a nook and a glance on purpose. Generated service into the field for an try on purpose. Ranking: 7



Slotted in at fullback and had defensive toe poke on Banda to assist fizzle out a Zambia assault and a well timed restoration run late within the recreation to disclaim the underdogs. Ranking: 7.5



Head coach

Emma Hayes: The USWNT supervisor has solely been with the crew since June, however her efforts to get her messaging throughout on tactical understanding, participant growth, and basic processes had been on show. Was actively teaching on the sideline offering course and did not draw back from participant rotations.

The workers must enhance on match alternatives when participant benefit presents itself, and so they’ll seemingly work on set items forward of dealing with Germany. She made all 5 of her out there subs, whether or not for harm or load administration, and the squad walked away with three objectives, two completely different purpose scorers, two completely different aiding gamers, and an Olympic win. A superb begin for the coach and crew. Ranking: 8

