USMNT vs. Uruguay: Match Recap | Copa América 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 1, 2024) – The U.S. Males’s Nationwide Group concluded its 2024 Copa América journey with a contentious and aggressive 1-0 loss to South American energy Uruguay on Monday night. The USA completed Group C play on three factors (1W-2L-0D) and in third place, behind each Uruguay (3W-0L-0D; 9 pts.) and Panama (2-W-1L-0D). Solely the highest two sides earned passage to the match quarterfinals.

For a couple of minutes in the course of the second half at GEHA Discipline at Arrowhead Stadium, the U.S. was in place to advance. However Uruguay’s Mathías Olivera netted a controversial objective off a 66th-minute set piece to take a lead the South People wouldn’t relinquish. In the meantime, in Orlando, Fla., Panama took cost in opposition to Bolivia in its Group C finale. Needing two objectives to climb the standings, the USA couldn’t discover a solution for Uruguay’s frenetic stress and stout protection.

Compelled by Tim Weah’s red-card suspension to make no less than one change to his beginning lineup, head coach Gregg Berhalter opted on Monday to reinstall the midfield trio that shepherded the USA to the Spherical of 16 on the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah. It was Musah’s first begin of the Copa América. Gio Reyna, who’d been deployed in midfield in earlier group-stage video games in opposition to Bolivia and Panama, moved as much as left wing. Berhalter’s again 4 remained fixed and goalkeeper Matt Turner returned to internet after exiting the Panama loss with a leg contusion.

The USMNT confronted a Uruguay facet at full power. Regardless of wins its first two video games, La Celeste nonetheless wasn’t assured of a quarterfinal berth when Monday’s video games kicked off. Consequently, head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who was serving a one-game suspension, fielded the identical XI that began the 5-0 rout of Bolivia 4 days earlier.

Nonetheless, the People began the sport brightly, exhibiting an eagerness to win unfastened balls and play passes into Uruguay’s defensive third. Within the thirteenth minute, Reyna hit a harmful cross that goalkeeper Sergio Rochet snatched simply earlier than it reached U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, and defender Antonee Robinson put a header on track. However that rhythm can be short-lived, as tactical fouls, collisions and the referee’s whistle impacted the circulation and restricted scoring possibilities on either side. Uruguay’s Maximiliano Araújo and Balogun each departed with accidents earlier than intermission.

The USA’s fortunes rose and fell within the second half. Simply after the hour mark, lots of the 55,460 followers within the stands at Arrowhead, in addition to these in uniform, grew to become conscious that Bolivia had drawn degree with Panama. At that time, a 0-0 draw with Uruguay would have been sufficient to ship the USMNT by means of to the knockout stage. However a couple of minutes later, the 15-time Copa América champion was in entrance. FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo hit a well-placed header that compelled a diving save from Turner. However La Celeste’s different middle again, Olivera, reached the rebound first. It appeared Olivera might need been barely offside when Araújo made contact, however the VAR upheld the objective after a number of minutes of assessment.

Panama scored a second in Orlando shortly thereafter, leaving the USA with no alternative however to go for the come-from-behind win. Berhalter inserted attackers Josh Sargent and Haji Wright and regardless of spells of threatening possession and some frantic moments within the Uruguay penalty space, the hosts couldn’t break by means of. Wright’s deflected shot within the 87th, which was lined up by Rochet, proved to be essentially the most promising likelihood. The U.S. managed eight pictures total, with three on track.

With their 2024 Copa América concluded, the USMNT will reconvene in early September for residence friendlies in opposition to Concacaf rival Canada (Sept. 7 in Kansas Metropolis, Kan.) and newly topped OFC Nations Cup winner New Zealand (Sept. 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio). The USA’s subsequent main match is the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, at which it’s going to search its eighth regional championship.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

URU — Mathías Olivera, 66th minute: A bending Uruguay free kick from the correct channel was headed sharply towards objective by middle again Ronald Araújo. Matt Turner dove to his proper and parried the ball away, however Olivera was first to the rebound and bundled it again over the road. The objective stood after a prolonged VAR assessment. USA 0, URU 1 FINAL

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The USA is now 2W-3L-4D all-time in opposition to Uruguay.

Haji Wright and Malik Tillman entered the match as second-half substitutes, making their first appearances in Copa América play.

Gregg Berhalter made one change to the lineup that confronted Panama on Thursday, with Yunus Musah making his first begin of the match in alternative of suspended attacker Tim Weah.

Musah (21 years, 215 days) grew to become the youngest USMNT participant to earn 25 caps in official competitors, beating Jozy Altidore, who was 21 years, 220 days when he earned his twenty fifth aggressive look on June 14, 2011 in opposition to Guadeloupe within the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Christian Pulisic grew to become the fifteenth USMNT participant to earn 50 aggressive appearances. At 25 years, 287 days, he’s the second youngest to take action after Landon Donovan (25 years, 100 days) on June 12, 2007 in opposition to El Salvador within the Gold Cup.

Pulisic additionally captained the USMNT for the twenty sixth time tonight. The USA is 17W-5L-4D when Pulisic wears the armband.

Gregg Berhalter is 44W-17L-13D in 74 matches as USMNT head coach and 29-9-7 in 45 matches in official competitors.

As we speak’s Beginning XI had a median age of 25 years, 255 days.

The Beginning XI averaged 39 caps and 24 appearances in official competitors.

-U.S. MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT-

Match: United States Males’s Nationwide Group vs. Uruguay

Date: July 1, 2024

Competitors: 2024 Copa América – Group C

Venue: GEHA Discipline at Arrowhead Stadium; Kansas Metropolis, Mo.

Attendance: 55,460

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. native / 9:00 p.m. ET

Climate: 78 levels, sunny

Scoring Abstract 1 2 F USA 0 0 0 URU 0 1 1 URU – Mathías Olivera 66th minute

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 22-Joe Scally (19-Haji Wright, 79), 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream (17-Malik Tillman, 89), 5-Antonee Robinson; 8-Weston McKennie, 4-Tyler Adams, 6-Yunus Musah (26-Josh Sargent, 72); 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 41), 7-Gio Reyna

Substitutes: 18-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Johnny Cardoso, 16-Shaq Moore, 23-Kristoffer Lund, 24-Mark McKenzie

Suspended: 21-Tim Weah

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

URU: 1- Sergio Rochet; 8-Nahitan Nández, 4-Ronald Araújo, 16-Mathías Olivera, 17-Matías Viña (2-José María Giménez, 72); 5-Manuel Ugarte (3-Sebastián Cáceres, 89), 15-Federico Valverde; 11-Facundo Pellistri,7-Nicolás de la Cruz (6-Rodrigo Bentancur, 79), 20-Maximiliano Araújo; 19-Darwin Núñez (9-Luis Suárez, 89)

Substitutes: 14-Agustín Canobbio, 21-Emiliano Martínez, 24-Lucas Olaza, 18-Brian Rodríguez, 10-Giorgian de Arrascaeta, 12-Franco Israel, 23-Santiago Mele, 22-Nicolás Marichal, 26-Brian Ocampo, 13-Gullermo Varela

Head coach: Marcelo Bielsa

Stats Abstract: USA / URU

Pictures: 8 / 12

Pictures on Objective: 3 / 4

Saves: 3 / 2

Nook Kicks: 2 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 12

Offside: 1 / 0

Misconduct Abstract:

USA – Tyler Adams (Warning) seventeenth minute

USA – Chris Richards (Warning) 33

URU – Darwin Núñez (Warning) 45

Officers:

Referee: Kevin Ortega (PER)

Assistant Referee 1: Michel Orue (PER)

Assistant Referee 2: Stephen Atoche (PER)

Fourth Official: Augusto Menendez (PER)

Fifth Official: Jose Antelo (BOL)

VAR: Carlos Orbe (ECU)

AVAR: Bryan Loayza (ECU)