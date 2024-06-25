USMNT vs. Bolivia: Match Recap & Highlights | Copa América 2024

ARLINGTON, Texas (June 23, 2024) — A sensational third-minute aim from captain Christian Pulisic helped gasoline the U.S. Males’s Nationwide Crew to a 2-0 shutout victory towards Bolivia and a rousing begin to the 2024 Copa América on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. The USA was in full management throughout its Group C debut at AT&T Stadium and Pulisic was the catalyst. He opened the scoring after simply 141 seconds had elapsed after which orchestrated a late first-half aim by Folarin Balogun that successfully put the match out of attain.

A crowd of 47,873 noticed the USMNT kick off its fifth participation within the prestigious competitors, which was launched in 1916 and is being performed in the USA for the second time. Pulisic, the one member of the present squad to seem in that match, regarded appropriately comfy at kickoff on Sunday.

The USA gained an early nook kick and as an alternative of enjoying it towards the six-yard field, Pulisic touched it quick to Tim Weah after which jogged towards the higher left nook of the penalty space. Weah returned the ball and Pulisic took a contact to his proper earlier than lashing an inch-perfect, curling blast that flew simply out of attain of Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra. As a 17-year-old, Pulisic scored his debut USMNT aim towards the identical netminder throughout a 2016 pleasant. On Sunday, Pulisic tallied his thirtieth aim, pulling him alongside Brian McBride at fifth on the all-time record.

Now 25 and coming off a profession season at AC Milan, Pulisic has reached 30 objectives in a USMNT-record 69 caps. He’s the second-youngest participant to hit that milestone, behind solely Landon Donovan.

The People remained in command because the match settled down and as Bolivia, ranked 84th on the earth, bent however refused to interrupt. As halftime approached, the USA’s dominance in possession lastly paid off. Pulisic was the instigator once more within the forty fourth minute, drifting centrally and dropping a bit deeper to obtain a feed from Gio Reyna, who put in an efficient two-way efficiency. Pulisic turned and dribbled via the guts of the Bolivian half, drawing a number of defenders towards him earlier than feeding an open Balogun on the left. The AS Monaco striker’s left-footed end, on his third shot of the interval, marked his fourth aim in a U.S. jersey and first of 2024.

A 3rd aim appeared seemingly because the USA remained on the entrance foot after halftime, however Viscarra made a number of wonderful saves. He denied Pulisic within the sixtieth and substitute striker Ricardo Pepi within the 79th and eightieth minutes, after which once more on the doorstep within the closing seconds.

That third aim wasn’t wanted, nonetheless, because the People by no means let Bolivia set up any form of rhythm going ahead. The U.S. again 4 of Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards and Joe Scally—beginning collectively for the third straight recreation—regarded comfy. Bolivia took solely a single contact all recreation contained in the U.S. penalty space and goalie Matt Turner had solely three comparatively routine saves to make on the way in which to a different shutout. Celebrating his thirtieth birthday someday early, Turner notched his twenty fifth clear sheet in solely 42 appearances, breaking this system report for quickest to achieve that milestone set by Kasey Keller (53 caps).

The USA is now 3-2-4 all-time towards Bolivia and 1-1-0 on the Copa América, avenging a group-stage loss again in 1995. Uruguay and Panama, the opposite nations in Group C had been scheduled to fulfill later Sunday in Miami. The USMNT (1-0-0) will proceed its group stage journey on Thursday, June 27 when it faces Panama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (6 p.m. ET; FOX, Univision, TUDN, FDP Radio).

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

USA — Christian Pulisic (Tim Weah), third minute: Pulisic tapped a brief nook kick to Weah after which drifted to the left nook of the penalty space, the place he obtained the ball in return. The U.S. captain took a contact towards the 18-yard field then ripped a curling, right-footed shot that skimmed the fingertips of the diving Bolivian goalkeeper, glanced off the underside of the crossbar and over the road. USA 1, BOL 0

USA — Folarin Balogun (Christian Pulisic), forty fourth minute: Pulisic ended the half as a creator, shifting centrally to obtain the ball from a deep-lying Gio Reyna after which turning and dribbling up discipline. The captain attracted a number of Bolivia defenders earlier than slipping a move left to Balogun. The striker carved out a little bit of house with a contact to his left then fired the ball again throughout his physique, previous goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra and inside the proper submit. USA 2, BOL 0 FINAL.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Christian Pulisic’s third minute aim was the thirtieth of his worldwide profession, a complete that put him stage with Brian McBride for fifth on the USMNT’s all-time scoring record.

Pulisic joined Eric Wynalda and Clint Dempsey because the third participant to attain for the USMNT in 5 totally different competitions. Together with his help, he additionally grew to become the primary USMNT participant to supply assists in 5 totally different competitions.

Pulisic’s aim – formally tallied at 2:23 – was the quickest the USMNT has ever scored towards a CONMEBOL opponent in a aggressive match, in addition to the USMNT’s quickest aim scored in Copa América play.

Pulisic grew to become the second USMNT participant to report a aim and an help in a single Copa América match alongside Clint Dempsey, who achieved the feat twice in 2016.

Folarin Balogun scored the fourth aim of his worldwide profession to place the USMNT forward 2-0 within the forty fourth minute. It was Balogun’s first aim of 2024 in his thirteenth look for the U.S.

Tim Weah recorded his fifth profession help on Pulisic’s opener.

Matt Turner made three saves to his twenty fifth profession shutout, transferring him previous Brad Friedel into sole possession of fourth all-time amongst USMNT goalkeepers. Turner additionally earned his thirty second cap in official competitors, tying him with Friedel for fourth.

In the present day’s Beginning XI had a mean age of 25 years, 339 days. It was the second-oldest lineup deployed by Gregg Berhalter in a match group-stage match behind the XI that confronted Haiti within the opening match of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup (25 years, 360 days).

The Beginning XI averaged 37.3 caps general and 22 in official competitors.

Berhalter made two lineup adjustments from the 1-1 draw towards Brazil on June 12, inserting midfielder Tyler Adams and ahead Folarin Balogun. Adams final began for the USMNT at AT&T Stadium when he supplied the game-winning aim within the 2-0 win towards Mexico within the Concacaf Nations League Last on March 24, whereas Balogun returns to the lineup after enjoying a substitute position towards Brazil.

In the present day’s win broke the impasse within the USMNT’s all-time collection with Bolivia, pushing their report to 3W-2L-4D. It was moreover the USMNT’s third-straight victory towards their South American counterparts.

Pulisic captained the crew for the twenty fourth time tonight, tying Kasey Keller for seventh on the USMNT’s all-time captains record. The USA is 17W-3L-4D when Pulisic wears the armband.

At 36 years, 261 days, heart again Tim Ream grew to become the oldest discipline participant to seem for the USA in Copa América. The earlier oldest was Fernando Clavijo who was 36 years, 150 days when he appeared within the 3-3 draw with Venezuela on June 22, 1993 in Quito, Ecuador.

The USMNT is unbeaten in its final 19 matches within the Dallas-Fort Value space, holding a 14W-1L-5D all-time report within the DFW. The USA can be an ideal 6-0-0 at AT&T Stadium.

The win was Berhalter’s forty fourth win in his 72nd match as USMNT head coach, transferring him previous Bob Bradley into sole possession of third all-time. He trails solely Bruce Enviornment (81 wins/148 video games) and Jurgen Klinsmann (55 wins/98 video games).

Berhalter’s general report as USMNT head coach is 44W-15L-13D, with a 29W-7L-7D report in 43 matches in official competitors.

-U.S. MEN’s Nationwide crew match report-

Match: United States Males’s Nationwide Crew vs. Bolivia

Date: June 23, 2024

Competitors: 2024 Copa América – Group C

Venue: AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas.

Attendance: 47,873

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. ET

Climate: 72 levels (indoors)

Scoring Abstract 1 2 F USA 2 0 2 BOL 0 0 0 USA – Christian Pulisic (Tim Weah) third minute USA – Folarin Balogun (Christian Pulisic) 44

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 22-Joe Scally, 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream, 5-Antonee Robinson; 7-Gio Reyna (9-Ricardo Pepi, 65’), 4-Tyler Adams (6-Yunus Musah, 46’), 8-Weston McKennie (14-Luca de la Torre, 78’); 21-Tim Weah (11-Brenden Aaronson, 86’), 20-Folarin Balogun (15-Johnny Cardoso, 66’), 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.)

Substitutes: 18-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 12-Miles Robinson, 16-Shaq Moore, 17-Malik Tillman, 19-Haji Wright, 23-Kristoffer Lund, 24-Mark McKenzie, 26-Josh Sargent

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

BOL: 23-Guillermo Viscarra; 17-Roberto Fernández (10-Ramiro Vaca, 75’), 4-Luis Haquin, 3-Diego Medina (8-Jaume Cuéllar, 45’), 21-José Sagredo, 2-Jesús Sagredo; 6-Leonel Justiniano (18-Rodrigo Ramallo, 45’), 15-Gabriel Villamil, 20-Fernando Saucedo; 19-Bruno Miranda (11-Carmelo Algarañaz, 67’), 9-César Menacho (7-Miguel Terceros, 45’)

Substitutes: 1-Carlos Lampe, 12-Gustavo Almada, 24-Marcelo Suárez, 5-Adrián Jusino, 25-Yomar Rocha, 16-Boris Céspedes, 22-Héctor Cuéllar, 14-Robson Matheus, 26-Adalid Terrazas, 13-Lucas Chávez

Head coach: Antônio Carlos Zago

Stats Abstract: USA / BOL

Photographs: 20 / 6

Photographs on Purpose: 8 / 3

Saves: 3 / 6

Nook Kicks: 7 / 1

Fouls: 8 / 17

Offside: 1 / 1

Misconduct Abstract:

BOL – Leonel Justiniano (Warning) twenty seventh minute

BOL – Gabriel Villamíl (Warning) 28

BOL – Luis Haquín (Warning) 31

USA – Weston McKennie (Warning) 49

BOL – Jesús Sagredo (Warning) 90+2

Officers:

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

Assistant 1: Daniele Bindoni (ITA)

Assistant 2:Alberto Tegoni (ITA)

Fourth Official: Jhon Ospina (COL)

fifth Official: Jhon Gallego (COL)

VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

AVAR: Aleandro Di Paolo (ITA)

Michelob Extremely Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic