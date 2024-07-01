Usher, Victoria Monét, Tyla and More

Usher, Victoria Monét and Tyla have been just some of the massive winners on the 2024 BET Awards, which befell in Los Angeles tonight on the Peacock Theatre.
Taraji P. Henson hosted the four-hour present, which featured a parade of performances from Lauryn Hill, Will Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Infantile Gambino, GloRilla and lots of, many extra.
Of the standout moments of the night time, the tribute to Usher in honor of his Lifetime Achievement Award victory was a centerpiece. Usher, who acquired an introduction from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, watched as a parade of artists paid tribute to his profession.
Infantile Gambino, who had simply introduced the award for album of the yr to Killer Mike for “Michael,” set off the Usher tribute with a stripped-down rendition of “U Don’t Must Name” and was joined by Keke Palmer, who took over mic duties for her personal model of “U Make Me Wanna.” Summer time Walker popped out for a verse from her Usher collaboration “Good Good,” whereas Coco Jones serenaded the person of the hour for “There Goes My Child.” Marsha Ambrosius was up subsequent for “Confessions,” whereas Chlöe dealt with “Good Kisser” and Tinashe carried out “Good & Gradual.” Victoria Monét, who carried out beforehand within the night time, reemerged with Teyana Taylor for “Unhealthy Woman,” referencing Beyoncé’s efficiency with Usher of the identical track, whereas Latto closed out the medley with a tackle Ludacris’ verse on “Yeah!”
After the efficiency, L.A. Reid and Babyface, who signed Usher as co-founders of his label LaFace Information, introduced the award to Usher. “Getting right here has positively not been straightforward, however it has been price it,” he stated. “This life achievement award, I don’t know man. Is it too early for me to obtain it? As a result of I’m nonetheless operating and gunning and nonetheless love this shit like I used to be eight years previous.”
However issues turned rapidly unusual for Usher, who admitted he didn’t write any phrases in preparation however cherished to speak. He started cursing a bit, and about midway by his substantial acceptance the printed reduce out nearly all of what he was saying. As he stood on stage and thanked these behind him, together with Jermaine Dupri, it was lifeless air as he completed up the speech. What was complicated was that earlier presenters and performers had cursed quite a bit, although they weren’t censored in the identical means.
Lauryn Hill had a robust night time along with her closing efficiency, touring songs from varied eras of her profession. She started with the title monitor from her groundbreaking debut album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in addition to “Misplaced Ones,” and introduced out her son YG Marley for “Survival” — with a verse from Ms. Hill — and the viral hit “Reward Jah within the Moonlight.” Her fellow Fugees member Wyclef Jean, who got here out to carry out with Hill at YG Marley’s Coachella units earlier this yr, ran by “Fu-Gee-La” to shut it out.
Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion made her first look on the BET Awards in three years in opening the present, rising from an egg in a reference to the album art work for her freshly launched third studio challenge “Megan.” The rapper ripped by the “Hiss,” flanked by 4 male backup dancers as plumes of flames shot up behind her, and as a considerable crew of dancers joined her, she carried out “Boa” and “The place Them Ladies At.”
Host Taraji P. Henson, dressed like Kendrick Lamar at his “The Pop Out” present, gave a show-opening rendition of the rapper’s hit “Not Like Us,” dapping up the monitor’s producer Mustard and delivering her personal lyrics. “Y’all cease taking part in with me, I’m Taraji P. Henson, your host,” she stated on the conclusion. “That’s the way you come out.”
Grammy-winning Victoria Monét ran it again to her breakthrough hit “On My Mama,” reducing it quick after its iconic line “I’m so deep in my bag like a grandma with a peppermint” to transition into newest single “Alright.” Kaytranada, who produced the track, manned the decks as Monét modified outfits and delivered the show-stopping choreography from its video.
Different performances of the night time included Attractive Redd for a medley of “U My All the pieces” and “Get It Sexyy,” whereas Tanner Adell and Doechii gave transient renditions of “Buckle Bunny” and “Rocket,” respectively. GloRilla descended from the ceiling in a parachute for “Yeah Glo!” and “TGIF” earlier than bringing again out Megan Thee Stallion for his or her hit collab “Wanna be,” and Shaboozey enlisted J-Kwon to duet on “A Bar Music (Tipsy).”
Latto had her personal star flip with “Huge Mama,” whereas one of many breakout performances of the night time got here from Tyla, who tapped Skillibeng and Gunna for his or her collab “Bounce.” Ice Spice previewed her upcoming album “Y2K” with a back-to-back rendition of “Phat Butt” and “Assume U the Shit (Fart).”
Try the whole listing of winners under:
Greatest Feminine R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Muni Lengthy
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
SZA
Tyla
Victoria Monét
Greatest Male R&B/Pop Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher
Greatest Group
Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
Metropolis Ladies
Flo
Maverick Metropolis Music
Wanmor
Greatest Collaboration
Lil’ Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – America Has A Downside (Remix)
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign ft. Wealthy the Child, and Playboi Carti – Carnival
Lola Brooke ft. Latto & Yung Miami – Don’t Play With It (Remix)
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Uzi Vert – All people
Usher, Summer time Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good
Drake ft. Sexyy Purple & SZA – Wealthy Child Daddy
Greatest Feminine Hip Hop Artist
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Cardi B
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Purple
Greatest Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
Video of the Yr
Doja Cat – Agora Hills
Lil Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
Drake ft. J.Cole – First Individual Shooter
Usher, Summer time Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Drake ft. Sexyy Purple & SZA – Wealthy Child Daddy
Video Director of the Yr
Benny Increase
Baby.
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monae & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
Greatest New Artist
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman DLow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Purple
Tyla
Album of the Yr
Chris Brown – 11:11
Gunna – A Reward & A Curse
21 Savage – American Dream
Usher – Coming Dwelling
Drake – For All The Canines (Scary Hours Version)
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Killer Mike – Michael
Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2
Dr. Bobby Jones Greatest Gospel/Inspirational Award
Shirley Caesar – All Of The Glory
Kirk Franklin – All Issues
Halle Bailey – Angel
Cece Winans – Come Jesus Come
Erica Campbell – Do You Consider In Love?
Maverick Metropolis Music, Naomi Raine, & Chandler Moore – God Issues
Tems – Me & U
Kirk Franklin – Attempt Love
BET Her Award
Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
Nicki Minaj ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Blessings
Ayra Starr – Commas
Flo ft. Missy Elliot – Fly Woman
Megan Thee Stallion – Hiss
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
SZA – Saturn
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Greatest Film
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love
Renaissance: A Movie by Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse
The Guide of Clarence
The Colour Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
Greatest Actor
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
Greatest Actress
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria McCullum
Jalyn Corridor
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
Sportswoman of the Yr
A’Ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Coco Gauff
Flau’Jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Yr
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
Greatest Worldwide Act
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
BK
Cleo Sol
Focalistic
Karol Conka
Raye
Tiakola
Tyla
Viewers’ Selection Greatest Worldwide Act
Bellah
Cristale
Duquesa
Holly G
Jungeli
Makhadzi
Oruam
Seyi Vibez
Tyler ICU