Usher, Victoria Monét, Tyla and More

Usher, Victoria Monét and Tyla have been just some of the massive winners on the 2024 BET Awards, which befell in Los Angeles tonight on the Peacock Theatre.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the four-hour present, which featured a parade of performances from Lauryn Hill, Will Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Infantile Gambino, GloRilla and lots of, many extra.

Of the standout moments of the night time, the tribute to Usher in honor of his Lifetime Achievement Award victory was a centerpiece. Usher, who acquired an introduction from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, watched as a parade of artists paid tribute to his profession.

Infantile Gambino, who had simply introduced the award for album of the yr to Killer Mike for “Michael,” set off the Usher tribute with a stripped-down rendition of “U Don’t Must Name” and was joined by Keke Palmer, who took over mic duties for her personal model of “U Make Me Wanna.” Summer time Walker popped out for a verse from her Usher collaboration “Good Good,” whereas Coco Jones serenaded the person of the hour for “There Goes My Child.” Marsha Ambrosius was up subsequent for “Confessions,” whereas Chlöe dealt with “Good Kisser” and Tinashe carried out “Good & Gradual.” Victoria Monét, who carried out beforehand within the night time, reemerged with Teyana Taylor for “Unhealthy Woman,” referencing Beyoncé’s efficiency with Usher of the identical track, whereas Latto closed out the medley with a tackle Ludacris’ verse on “Yeah!”

After the efficiency, L.A. Reid and Babyface, who signed Usher as co-founders of his label LaFace Information, introduced the award to Usher. “Getting right here has positively not been straightforward, however it has been price it,” he stated. “This life achievement award, I don’t know man. Is it too early for me to obtain it? As a result of I’m nonetheless operating and gunning and nonetheless love this shit like I used to be eight years previous.”

However issues turned rapidly unusual for Usher, who admitted he didn’t write any phrases in preparation however cherished to speak. He started cursing a bit, and about midway by his substantial acceptance the printed reduce out nearly all of what he was saying. As he stood on stage and thanked these behind him, together with Jermaine Dupri, it was lifeless air as he completed up the speech. What was complicated was that earlier presenters and performers had cursed quite a bit, although they weren’t censored in the identical means.

Lauryn Hill had a robust night time along with her closing efficiency, touring songs from varied eras of her profession. She started with the title monitor from her groundbreaking debut album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in addition to “Misplaced Ones,” and introduced out her son YG Marley for “Survival” — with a verse from Ms. Hill — and the viral hit “Reward Jah within the Moonlight.” Her fellow Fugees member Wyclef Jean, who got here out to carry out with Hill at YG Marley’s Coachella units earlier this yr, ran by “Fu-Gee-La” to shut it out.

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion made her first look on the BET Awards in three years in opening the present, rising from an egg in a reference to the album art work for her freshly launched third studio challenge “Megan.” The rapper ripped by the “Hiss,” flanked by 4 male backup dancers as plumes of flames shot up behind her, and as a considerable crew of dancers joined her, she carried out “Boa” and “The place Them Ladies At.”

Host Taraji P. Henson, dressed like Kendrick Lamar at his “The Pop Out” present, gave a show-opening rendition of the rapper’s hit “Not Like Us,” dapping up the monitor’s producer Mustard and delivering her personal lyrics. “Y’all cease taking part in with me, I’m Taraji P. Henson, your host,” she stated on the conclusion. “That’s the way you come out.”

Grammy-winning Victoria Monét ran it again to her breakthrough hit “On My Mama,” reducing it quick after its iconic line “I’m so deep in my bag like a grandma with a peppermint” to transition into newest single “Alright.” Kaytranada, who produced the track, manned the decks as Monét modified outfits and delivered the show-stopping choreography from its video.

Different performances of the night time included Attractive Redd for a medley of “U My All the pieces” and “Get It Sexyy,” whereas Tanner Adell and Doechii gave transient renditions of “Buckle Bunny” and “Rocket,” respectively. GloRilla descended from the ceiling in a parachute for “Yeah Glo!” and “TGIF” earlier than bringing again out Megan Thee Stallion for his or her hit collab “Wanna be,” and Shaboozey enlisted J-Kwon to duet on “A Bar Music (Tipsy).”

Latto had her personal star flip with “Huge Mama,” whereas one of many breakout performances of the night time got here from Tyla, who tapped Skillibeng and Gunna for his or her collab “Bounce.” Ice Spice previewed her upcoming album “Y2K” with a back-to-back rendition of “Phat Butt” and “Assume U the Shit (Fart).”

Try the whole listing of winners under:

Greatest Feminine R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Muni Lengthy

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

SZA

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Greatest Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher

Greatest Group

Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

Metropolis Ladies

Flo

Maverick Metropolis Music

Wanmor

Greatest Collaboration

Lil’ Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – America Has A Downside (Remix)

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos

Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign ft. Wealthy the Child, and Playboi Carti – Carnival

Lola Brooke ft. Latto & Yung Miami – Don’t Play With It (Remix)

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Uzi Vert – All people

Usher, Summer time Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good

Drake ft. Sexyy Purple & SZA – Wealthy Child Daddy

Greatest Feminine Hip Hop Artist

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Cardi B

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Purple

Greatest Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Video of the Yr

Doja Cat – Agora Hills

Lil Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos

Drake ft. J.Cole – First Individual Shooter

Usher, Summer time Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Drake ft. Sexyy Purple & SZA – Wealthy Child Daddy

Video Director of the Yr

Benny Increase

Baby.

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monae & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

Greatest New Artist

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman DLow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Purple

Tyla

Album of the Yr

Chris Brown – 11:11

Gunna – A Reward & A Curse

21 Savage – American Dream

Usher – Coming Dwelling

Drake – For All The Canines (Scary Hours Version)

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Killer Mike – Michael

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

Dr. Bobby Jones Greatest Gospel/Inspirational Award

Shirley Caesar – All Of The Glory

Kirk Franklin – All Issues

Halle Bailey – Angel

Cece Winans – Come Jesus Come

Erica Campbell – Do You Consider In Love?

Maverick Metropolis Music, Naomi Raine, & Chandler Moore – God Issues

Tems – Me & U

Kirk Franklin – Attempt Love

BET Her Award

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

Nicki Minaj ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Blessings

Ayra Starr – Commas

Flo ft. Missy Elliot – Fly Woman

Megan Thee Stallion – Hiss

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

SZA – Saturn

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Greatest Film

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love

Renaissance: A Movie by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse

The Guide of Clarence

The Colour Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

Greatest Actor

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Greatest Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria McCullum

Jalyn Corridor

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

Sportswoman of the Yr

A’Ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Coco Gauff

Flau’Jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Yr

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Greatest Worldwide Act

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

BK

Cleo Sol

Focalistic

Karol Conka

Raye

Tiakola

Tyla

Viewers’ Selection Greatest Worldwide Act

Bellah

Cristale

Duquesa

Holly G

Jungeli

Makhadzi

Oruam

Seyi Vibez

Tyler ICU