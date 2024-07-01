Usher, Tyla, Victoria Monet Are Big Winners at 2024 BET Awards

Usher had a giant evening on the 2024 BET Awards, which have been offered on the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 30). Along with receiving a lifetime achievement award, Usher gained greatest male R&B/pop artist for the fifth time.

Usher is second solely to Chris Brown for many wins for greatest male R&B/pop artist. Brown has gained the award seven occasions. Usher first gained within the class 22 years in the past, giving him the longest span of wins in any BET class.

Usher, 45, is the second-youngest recipient of the BET’s lifetime achievement award. Solely Whitney Houston, the inaugural recipient in 2001, was youthful – 37 on the time.

Tyla and Victoria Monét every gained two awards. Tyla gained greatest new artist and greatest worldwide act. The South African singer is simply the third winner for greatest new artist who was not born within the U.S. She follows Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad, and Sam Smith, who was born in England. In January, Tyla’s breakthrough hit, “Water,” reached its No. 7 peak on the Billboard Scorching 100. In February, that observe gained the inaugural Grammy Award for greatest African music efficiency.

Monét’s “On My Mama” gained video of the yr and the BET Her award, which honors motivational and empowering songs by girls artists. She gained each awards for “On My Mama,” which obtained Grammy nominations for report of the yr and greatest R&B tune. The video, directed by Little one., additionally gained in that class on the Soul Prepare Music Awards in November.

Killer Mike’s Michael gained album of the yr. The album gained greatest rap album on the Grammys on Feb. 4. Killer Mike was arrested following the Grammys premiere ceremony that evening following a dispute with what he characterised as an overzealous safety guard. Killer Mike alluded to that arrest in his BET acceptance speech.

Michael peaked at No. 58 on the Billboard 200, decrease than all however one in all this yr’s BET nominees on this class, which included three albums that reached No. 1 – Drake’s For All of the Canines, 21 Savage’s American Dream and Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2.

SZA gained greatest feminine R&B/pop artist for the second yr in a row. She’s the primary artist to win back-to-back award on this class since Beyoncé gained six years in a row from 2014-19.

Kendrick Lamar gained greatest male hip-hop artist for a record-extending seventh time. He beat Drake, who has gained 4 occasions within the class. On most scorecards, Lamar additionally beat Drake on this yr’s diss observe battle.

Nicki Minaj gained greatest feminine hip-hop artist for a record-extending eighth time. Missy Elliott is in second place with 5 wins within the class. This was Minaj’s first win on this class in eight years.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign gained greatest group. That is the second time that Ye, previously often called Kanye West, has gained on this class. In 2012, West and Jay-Z gained as The Throne. Drake has likewise gained on this class twice, with two totally different collaborators, alongside Future (2016) and 21 Savage (2023).

Beyoncé gained the viewer’s selection award for the record-extending fifth time for “Texas Maintain ’Em.” She beforehand gained on this class for “Formation,” “Sorry,” “Savage (Remix),” a Megan Thee Stallion observe on which she was featured, and “Break My Soul.” This raises the distinct risk that this observe (or its accompanying video) might win each a BET Award and a CMA Award. This yr’s CMA Award nominations are anticipated in early September.

Blue Ivy Carter, the 12-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, gained the YoungStars Award. Just a few earlier winners on this class have been additionally second-generation stars. Jaden and Willow Smith, who gained collectively in 2011, are the offspring of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith; Diggy Simmons III, who gained in 2012, is the son of Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons of Run-D.M.C. Blue Ivy is the youngest winner on this class since Jaden, then 12, and Willow, then 10.

Blue Ivy gained a BET Her Award 4 years in the past as a featured artist (together with Wizkid and Saint Jhn) on her mother’s “Brown Pores and skin Lady.” She was eight on the time, making her the youngest BET winner in historical past.

Tems’ “Me & U” gained the Dr. Bobby Jones greatest gospel/inspirational award. Bailey co-wrote the tune, which obtained a Grammy nomination earlier this yr for greatest R&B tune.

Bob Marley: One Love gained greatest film. It beat American Fiction, which was nominated for greatest image on the Academy Awards in March. Bob Marley: One Love, which was launched on Feb. 14, will compete at subsequent yr’s Oscars. Within the 14-year historical past of this BET class, only one movie has gained at each exhibits – Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave in 2014.

Denzel Washington gained greatest actor for a record-extending fourth time. Will Smith is second with three wins within the class. Washington’s solely 2023 movie was The Equalizer 3.

Regina King gained greatest actress for the third time, a complete matched or equaled solely by Taraji P. Henson, with six wins, and Halle Berry, additionally with three wins. King starred in Shirley, a biopic of Shirley Chisolm, who was the primary Black lady to be elected to the U.S. Congress and who made a longshot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1972. John Ridley wrote and directed the movie, which had a quick theatrical run previous to its Netflix debut in March. The movie’s tagline: “Fearless. Fierce. First.”

Angel Reese, energy ahead for the Chicago Sky basketball workforce, gained sportswoman of the yr for the second yr in a row. Jalen Brunson, level guard for the New York Knicks, gained sportsman of the yr.