Usher Postpones His Tour Opener At State Farm Arena To ‘Rest And Heal’

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Usher introduced that’s he’s suspending the opening date of his Previous Current Future tour.

In a press release asserting the schedule change on Wednesday, Usher mentioned:

For my 30-plus yr profession, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into placing on the perfect efficiency and making a memorable expertise for my followers. I’ve each intention of doing that for this tour as properly, which is why I’ve to postpone tonight’s present and reschedule for a later date to provide my physique a second to relaxation and heal. You’re nonetheless going to get a little bit of the previous, a few of the current and a novel look into the longer term on the rescheduled date however additionally, you will be getting 100% of me.

The very last thing I need to ever do is disappoint you, the followers who’ve been eagerly ready for this tour to start out. Nonetheless, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I’m if I can’t bodily offer you my greatest.

My crew will likely be sharing information of the rescheduled date quickly. I can’t need to rejoice this legacy with you. – Usher.

The tour was scheduled to kick off on Wednesday evening at Atlanta’s State Farm Enviornment for what would have been a trio of sold-out reveals on August 14, 16 and 17.

Up to now, solely the August 14th present has been postponed and Usher is about to return to the stage at State Farm on Friday evening.

State Farm Enviornment confirmed the postponement and mentioned that every one beforehand bought tickets will likely be honored for the brand new date as soon as introduced.