Usher gives emotional speech as he receives lifetime achievement prize

Usher delivered an emotional speech as he accepted a lifetime achievement prize on the BET Awards on Sunday.

The singer-songwriter instructed the viewers as he accepted the award that “getting right here has undoubtedly not been simple, nevertheless it has been value it”.

The 45-year-old is greatest identified for hits together with Yeah! and You Make Me Wanna.

Usher additionally picked up the award for greatest R&B and hip-hop artist on the ceremony.

He opened his 15-minute-long acceptance speech by saying: “This life achievement award, I don’t know, man, is it too early to obtain it? Trigger I’m nonetheless runnin’ and gunnin’ like I did after I was eight years outdated.”

The singer went on to discuss his dad leaving his household when he was a toddler.

“I used to be attempting to make sense of this identify a person gave me that didn’t stick round as a result of he didn’t love me,” he mentioned.

“You must have a forgiving coronary heart to know the true pitfalls and hardships of a black man in America and my father, he was a product of that.”

He additionally mirrored on what it means to now be a father himself.

“That is the 12 months of the daddy. Arise on your daughters and sons and lead,” he instructed the viewers on the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

“It’s essential to know that fatherhood is so essential.

“For all of the fathers tonight at dwelling or within the viewers I would love for y’all to face up only for two seconds for me.

As a number of males within the viewers bought on their toes, Usher mentioned: “We don’t get an opportunity to say sufficient, ‘Dad I did it’, so this one is for the entire males on the market being generals to their sons, and motivation for our future black leaders – younger males.”