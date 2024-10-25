USF men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim dies at 43

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — South Florida coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, who led the Bulls to the American Athletic Convention’s regular-season championship a yr in the past, has died, the varsity introduced Thursday. He was 43.

The varsity stated he died from issues that introduced whereas he was present process a process at a Tampa-area hospital.

“He was genuine, pushed, and his infectious persona captivated all of Bulls Nation,” USF athletic director Michael Kelly stated. “Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a long-lasting influence on our student-athletes, the college and the neighborhood. We’re supporting these closest to him, together with his household, crew and athletics employees, to make sure they’ve the assets they should cope with this large loss.”

Abdur-Rahim was a rising star within the teaching world. He went 19-65 in his first three seasons at Kennesaw State however loved nice success over the subsequent two seasons. His 2022-23 crew at Kennesaw State went 26-9 and made the NCAA Match, incomes him the shot to educate at USF.

He as soon as quipped he “had no clue” what he was doing throughout his first season as a head coach, when Kennesaw State received simply as soon as.

Abdur-Rahim was an instantaneous success with USF and was the unanimous choose because the AAC’s coach of the yr final season. The Bulls went 25-8, received the convention regular-season title, received a sport within the NIT and celebrated this system’s first-ever rating within the AP High 25 alongside the way in which.

“Truthfully, I realized from my errors,” Abdur-Rahim informed The Related Press on the time. “Early on at Kennesaw, I needed every part straight away. And so my endurance and the way I responded to issues wasn’t nearly as good. … And I imagine wholeheartedly, a crew is simply going to be nearly as good as their coach’s response. And I attempt to reply the suitable approach.”

USF President Rhea Regulation lauded the influence he had on campus.

“All through my time working with coach Abdur-Rahim, I used to be frequently impressed by his management, and actually admired his honest method to connecting with our total pupil physique,” Regulation stated. “His affect on our student-athletes, teaching employees and the college neighborhood will dwell on perpetually.”

This season’s USF crew was picked third within the AAC preseason ballot. It’s scheduled to play an exhibition sport on Oct. 30 towards Edward Waters, then opens the season towards No. 21 Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 4.

“That is actually a horrible tragedy,” George Washington coach Chris Caputo posted on social media. “Amir was a great man and a very good coach. Please pray for him and his household.”

Abdur-Rahim and his spouse had three youngsters, USF stated. Abdur-Rahim had 12 brothers and sisters; considered one of his brothers is G League president and former NBA participant Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

“I’m devastated by the sudden passing of my good good friend Amir Abdur-Rahim, an excellent man, husband, father and chief who introduced large optimistic power to all he encountered,” USF soccer coach Alex Golesh stated. “My coronary heart breaks for his spouse, Arianne, his three youngsters, prolonged household and lots of mates.”

NCAA senior vice chairman Dan Gavitt known as Abdur-Rahim’s demise “heartbreaking.”

“Amir was such a vibrant and gifted coach, and a fair higher man,” Gavitt stated.

AAC commissioner Tim Pernetti echoed these sentiments, saying Abdur-Rahim “received the suitable approach, with class and charm.”

“In solely 5 years as a head coach, Amir established himself as the most effective in faculty basketball, successful championships in two conferences and taking each South Florida and Kennesaw State to unprecedented ranges of success,” Pernetti stated.

___

AP Basketball Writers Tim Reynolds and Aaron Beard contributed to this report.

___

Get ballot alerts and updates on the AP High 25 all through the season. Join right here. AP faculty basketball: and