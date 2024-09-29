USC vs. Wisconsin live stream, where to watch, TV channel, odds, spread, prediction, pick

No. 13 USC welcomes Wisconsin to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a showdown Saturday within the Large Ten in a nationally televised recreation on CBS. This weekend’s contest would be the eighth all-time assembly between the brand new convention foes and the primary for the reason that 2015 Vacation Bowl, which was received 23-21 by the Badgers, snapping USC’s six-game successful streak within the collection.

Each groups enter this recreation coming off losses to conventional heavyweights. The Trojans fell 27-24 to Michigan final weekend on the Large Home in this system’s first ever Large Ten convention recreation, whereas the Badgers iaretrying to shake off a blowout 42-10 loss to Alabama on Sept. 14.

Wisconsin beginning quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will miss the rest of the 2024 marketing campaign after sustaining an ACL tear in his right knee through the loss to the Crimson Tide. The previous Miami sign caller shall be changed by Braedyn Locke, who served as the highschool quarterback of former Ohio State star extensive receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Locke threw a landing go in aid for Van Dyke final week, however accomplished solely 50% of his passes for 125 yards.

Listed below are the highest storylines to watch when USC performs its first house recreation as a member of the Large Ten this weekend.

Find out how to watch USC vs. Wisconsin dwell

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — Los Angeles

TV: CBS | Stay stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports activities App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Attempt It Free)

USC vs. Wisconsin: Must know

USC’s protection might want to cease the run: USC poached defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn away from crosstown rival UCLA within the offseason. Charged with turning round a pitiful Trojans protection, Lynn’s UCLA group was among the many finest within the nation final season. There have been incremental steps in the appropriate route on that aspect of the ball, however the Trojans have nonetheless struggled on the level of assault towards the run. Michigan racked up 290 yards on the bottom, whereas LSU ran for 113 (4.5 yards per carry) in Week 1. Wisconsin is averaging 172 yards per recreation, so slowing down the run and forcing an inexperienced quarterback to go would be the key to victory.

Locke may give Wisconsin a spark: This would possibly not be the primary time Locke steps into the huddle as Wisconsin’s starter. He began three video games final fall towards Illinois, Ohio State and Indiana in aid of former starter Tanner Mordecai. He wasn’t flashy, however did present some effectivity with 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in these begins. A bodily, grinding dashing assault as been a staple of Wisconsin’s offense for years. If the Badgers can get that going towards a susceptible opponent, it will take strain off Locke to be the hero.

Zachariah Department is USC’s X-Issue: Department does somewhat of every part for USC, however his main position is as a deadly punt and kick returner. Department had two home calls on particular groups final 12 months and is on the lookout for his first massive return of 2024. On offense, he got here near his first 100-yard receiving recreation final weekend (98 yards). Getting him open down the seams and in house could possibly be the spark USC’s offense must blow this recreation open.

USC vs. Wisconsin prediction, picks



Wisconsin is off to a shaky begin to the 2024 season, highlighted by two lackluster performances within the first two weeks towards Western Michigan and South Dakota. Locke is 1-2 in his profession as a starter, and this can be a nice alternative for the USC protection to get a bounceback efficiency after a lackluster exhibiting on that aspect of the ball towards Michigan. Moss has regarded like a Heisman darkish horse by means of the primary month of the season, and a powerful efficiency would get him proper again within the dialog. Decide: USC -15.5

