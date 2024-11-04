USC Men’s Tennis Picks Up a Pair of Doubles Wins at Jack Kramer Classic

Males’s Tennis | November 03, 2024

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. – USC’s freshman Niels Hoffmann and graduate scholar Tristan Bradley picked up two wins in doubles play as they cut up their singles matches in the course of the two-day Jack Kramer Traditional.



The Trojan’s time in Rolling Hills was reduce brief, because the weekend-long occasion was canceled on the ultimate day attributable to rain within the space.



Hoffmann improved to 11-4 in singles play, whereas Bradley is now 9-5 on the season. In doubles play, the pairing is 5-1, having competed collectively on the Sherwood Cup and SoCal Intercollegiate.



USC heads to the ultimate qualifying occasions of the season subsequent week, as Hoffmann takes half within the ITA Convention Masters Championships beginning on Thursday, Nov. 7, by means of Sunday, Nov. 10, in Rome, Ga. on the Rome Tennis Heart. Senior Karl Lee and Peter Makk tackle the ITA Sectional Championships on Thursday, Nov. 7 by means of Sunday, Nov. 10, in Malibu, Calif., on the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Heart.



Outcomes from the weekend may be discovered beneath.



FRIDAY RESULTS



DOUBLES:

USC vs. OREGON (11/1) – Niels Hoffmann / Tristan Bradley (USC) def. Lenn Luemkemann/Vlad Breazu (ORE) 7-5



SINGLES:

USC vs. OREGON (11/1) – Vlad Breazu (ORE) def. Niels Hoffmann (USC) 6-3, 6-0

USC vs. OREGON (11/1) – Lenn Luemkemann (ORE) def. Tristan Bradley (USC) 5-7, 7-5, 6-4



SATURDAY RESULTS



DOUBLES:

USC vs. SDSU (11/1) – Niels Hoffmann / Tristan Bradley (USC) def. Mathieu Josserand/Alexander Mandma (SDSU) 7-5



SINGLES:

USC vs. SDSU (11/1) – Niels Hoffmann (USC) def. Mathieu Josserand (SDSU) 6-2, 6-3

USC vs. SDSU (11/1) – Tristan Bradley (USC) def. Alexander Mandma (SDSU) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1



