USA’s Taryn Kloth, Kristen Nuss shocked by Canada in beach volleyball Round of 16

U.S. podium hopefuls Kristen Nuss/Taryn Kloth have been upset by Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson/Melissa Humana-Paredes in straight units and eradicated from the Paris Olympics ladies’s seaside volleyball quarterfinals.

The primary set was one among large runs, with Nuss/Kloth discovering themselves down 8-6 within the earlier than the duo unleashed a 6-0 run to go up 12-8.

However Wilkerson/Humana-Paredes responded, firing off a 6-0 run of their very own to get proper again into the set. With wind in Eiffel Tower Stadium enjoying an element, the Individuals made a number of errors and dropped the primary set, 21-19.

These struggles continued into the second set as Kloth despatched errant passes on plenty of service returns began to turn out to be a goal of the Canadians. Wilkerson imposed her will on the internet and outplayed Kloth within the battle of the blockers.

Canada led the second set 10-5 at one level, however america battled. Nuss/Kloth put collectively a 4-0 run to make issues 10-9. The Individuals have been in a position to get inside one level, however could not energy previous Wilkerson/Humana-Paredes in a 21-19 Set 2 loss.

The statistics of the match have been close to an identical, however Canada stepped up within the largest moments when it mattered probably the most.

The result’s a disappointing one for an American staff that had large expectations heading into Paris. America’ gold medal hopes in ladies’s seaside volleyball now reside solely on the shoulders of Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes, who face Switzerland tomorrow within the quarterfinals.

Kloth stated she was “heartbroken” after the gutting loss.

“Very upset,” Kloth stated. “Excited that I acquired this chance and I acquired to play with Kristen and that’s what I’m specializing in.”

“We got here right here eager to carry dwelling gold again to america and that is been our aim for the previous 4 years,” Nuss stated. “It is a phenomenal Canadian staff. We play them lots they usually undoubtedly out-played us right now.”

Wilkerson/Humana-Paredes — who misplaced within the Tokyo Olympic quarterfinals with totally different companions — have an opportunity at redemption in Paris.

