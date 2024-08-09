USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in women’s long jump

(Grey Information) – Tara Davis-Woodhall of the US gained gold within the ladies’s lengthy bounce occasion Thursday on the Paris Olympics.
Davis-Woodhall gained her first Olympic title, and first Olympic medal of any type, with a bounce of seven.10 meters.
Her fellow teammate, Jasmine Moore, gained bronze with a bounce of 6.96 meters. Malaika Mihambo of Germany got here in second with a bounce of 6.98 meters.
In keeping with the Related Press, Davis-Woodhall is the fourth American girl to win an Olympic gold in ladies’s lengthy bounce.
Along with her gold medal already secured, Davis-Woodhall made sand angels within the pit throughout her remaining bounce. Afterward, she ran to hug her husband, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, within the stands.
That is Davis-Woodhall’s second Olympics, having debuted within the Tokyo Olympics.
Thought-about “America’s Cowgirl” on-line, she donned her signature cowgirl hat earlier than ringing the bell.
