USA’s Shelby McEwen loses high jump tiebreaker to Hamish Kerr

First they put the bar up greater. Then they lowered it.

Wherever they put the bar, American Shelby McEwen and world indoor champion Hamish Kerr of New Zealand could not clear it. The 2 excessive jumpers, who may have determined to tie and each get a gold medal, as an alternative put followers by means of an interminable jump-off for the gold on the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The 2 males had 11 straight misses — so many who there wasn’t sufficient room on the scoreboard for all of the Xs — in regulation and the jump-off. The bar was lowered twice through the jump-off, and Kerr lastly broke the streak of failures when he obtained over 2.34 meters (7 ft, 8 inches) to take the gold.

“To do it the best way I did it was simply superb,” Kerr stated. “It was loopy.”

McEwen was left with the silver, each he and Kerr having cleared 2.36 meters (7 ft, 8.75 inches).

Going into the ultimate day of the Olympics, China led the U.S. in gold medals 39 to 38. If McEwen accepted a tie for gold, the 2 superpowers can be even.

Editor’s Picks

1 Associated

On the Tokyo Olympics, an analogous situation performed out and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy determined to just accept the tie.

Barshim took the bronze Saturday at 2.34. Tamberi was eradicated early on.

“I’ve a lot respect for what they did in Tokyo. However I at all times thought that so as to add to the story and to have the ability to be given the possibility to really do the jump-off can be so superb,” Kerr stated. “I knew right away that we have been going to make historical past and we did that.

“I am fairly positive Shelby was in the identical mindset as a result of we simply checked out one another and it was fairly easy,” Kerr added. “We each simply nodded and off we went.”

McEwen added, “We talked to one another, and he was like, ‘Let’s bounce off.’ And I used to be like, ‘I am all for it.'”

Kerr celebrated by operating across the area within the middle of the Stade de France deliriously.

They each missed at 2.38 within the first spherical of the jump-off, one other two misses at 2.36 and McEwen missed at 2.34 earlier than Kerr lastly ended the primary competitors of the night time solely moments earlier than the ladies’s 4×400 relay concluded the final session of observe and area on the Stade de France.

“If I hadn’t cleared that bounce or one very quickly, we most likely nonetheless can be on the market,” Kerr stated.

McEwen stated he thought “we each obtained a little bit fatigued there on the finish,” including that he was fascinated about the $50,000 prize for first place. “Most positively, I obtained a household to feed. However, hey, we will get again to the drawing boards and get higher.”

Earlier, Tamberi failed on all three of his makes an attempt at 2.27 — solely the second top of the competitors. He lined his face along with his fingers in disappointment after which Barshim came to visit to console his good pal.

Tamberi had been bothered by a sequence of bodily points over the previous few days. He was hospitalized with kidney stones and had a fever of 38.8 Celsius (101.8 Fahrenheit). However he vowed to compete it doesn’t matter what.

When it was over, and Tamberi had completed eleventh within the 12-man ultimate, he went over and cried along with his staff within the stands.

In ladies’s javelin, Haruka Kitaguchi crushed it, taking the highest of the rostrum together with her first throw of 65.80 meters to provide Japan its first gold medal within the occasion.

South Africa’s Jo-Ane van Dyk and Czechia’s Nikola Ogrodnikova gave a sequence of valiant efforts however by no means got here shut as they took silver and bronze, respectively, with their greatest throws of 63.93 and 63.68.

Final yr, Kitaguchi wanted her ultimate throw to take the world gold in Budapest, however she left little suspense on the Stade de France as she opened together with her greatest throw of the season.

Ogrodnikova briefly had management of second place together with her third throw, however van Dyk overtook her instantly.

With the gold already wrapped up, Kitaguchi bounced nervously on the finish of the runway and saved a poker face as she launched a ultimate bonus effort. The emotion got here rapidly thereafter, as she burst into tears and hugged her staff with the Japanese flag draped over her earlier than ringing the victory bell.

The Related Press and Reuters contributed to this report.