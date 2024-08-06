USA’s Gabby Thomas, a Harvard grad, wins gold medal in women’s 200m final

PARIS (Grey Information) – Gabby Thomas of the US received the gold medal within the girls’s 200m race Tuesday.

Thomas completed with a time of 21.83 seconds, successful by a large margin after she sprinted to the end.

Gabrielle Thomas, of the US, celebrates after successful the ladies’s 200-meter ultimate on the 2024 Summer time Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photograph/Matthias Schrader) (Matthias Schrader | AP)

Thomas received bronze within the occasion on the final Olympics in Tokyo.

Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, who took gold within the girls’s 100m in Paris, received the silver medal with a time of twenty-two.08 seconds.

Thomas and Alfred had been the 2 favorites to win.

Gabrielle Thomas, of the US, crosses the end line in her girls’s 200-meters ultimate on the 2024 Summer time Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photograph/Natacha Pisarenko) (Natacha Pisarenko | AP)

Brittany Brown of the US took residence the bronze with a time of twenty-two.20 seconds.

Thomas, 27, is a Harvard graduate with a level in neurobiology and international well being. She went on to obtain her grasp’s final 12 months from the College of Texas in sleep epidemiology.

