USA’s freestyle swimming queen reveals secret to her longevity

Katie Ledecky’s excellent 800 freestyle file

There are only a few clear lower favourites for the blue-riband occasions in swimming at Paris 2024, such is the extent of competitors.

Nevertheless, the ladies’s 800 free is an exception. As a returning three-time champion, who additionally boasts six world titles within the occasion, Ledecky is the stand-out athlete.

She at the moment owns the 29 quickest performances in historical past and her World File sits 8.5 seconds away from the second-fastest performer.

The one latest blip on that file got here in March this 12 months. Ledecky misplaced an 800 free race for the primary time in additional than a decade when Summer time McIntosh clinched victory in Orlando. Nevertheless, the Canadian teenager, who turned the second-fastest swimmer ever within the occasion, won’t compete within the occasion at Paris 2024 with a view to focus on her different occasions.

Regardless of having set the the world’s quickest time within the occasion this 12 months, Ledecky retains shut tabs on her competitors and was very conscious that she was barely slower than Titmus at their respective Trials.

“I’m a pupil of the game, I maintain observe of what’s happening world wide. I do know what everybody’s doing and I’m excited to race everybody,” Ledeckly, who was visibly pissed off together with her tempo, advised reporters after.

Referring to the potential 400 free closing to come back, she stated: “What Ariarne and Summer time have performed is superb, and Paige (Madden) is doing very well so it’s going to be a very quick discipline and I’m actually wanting ahead to it.”