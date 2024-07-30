USA's Chase Budinger, Miles Evans run over France in Paris beach volleyball opener

Within the Olympic debut for Chase Budinger and Miles Evans, the U.S. duo steamrolled the French workforce of Youssef Krou and Arnaud Gauthier-Rat, in straight units. The U.S. dominated, 21-14, 21-11, to win its opening match of the Olympic seashore volleyball event.

Budinger and Evans trounced their French competitors within the first set, leaping out to a 10-4 lead within the Paris solar. Krou and Gauthier-Rat pulled to inside 5 at 18-13, however the U.S. squad proved far too robust. Budinger and Evans flashed supreme chemistry and effectivity and held on for a first-set victory, 21-14. In that set, Evans posted 8 assault factors and 6 profitable digs to energy the pair.

Within the second set, the French regarded a lot sharper to begin, remaining inside two factors early on. However Budinger and Evans unleashed a 4-0 run to tug again forward, 12-6. From there, momentum caught with the Individuals, and Budinger turned up his protection with a slew of blocks down the house stretch. Confronted with match level, Budinger racked up his fourth block, exhibiting off his 6-foot-7 body and NBA-level hops, to seal a 21-11 win within the second set and a clear sweep victory.

