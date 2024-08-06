USA’s Caroline Marks wins gold – NBC10 Philadelphia

Reigning world champion Caroline Marks surfed to a gold medal Monday in waters off the coast of Teahupo’o, Tahiti, triumphing over Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb following days of climate delays.

The 2024 Olympics are the 22-year-old Marks’ second, having beforehand competed in Tokyo, the place she completed off the rostrum. That is her first medal.

Weston-Webb will go dwelling with a silver medal, and France’s Johanne Defay the bronze.

Marks, who hails from Melbourne Seashore, Florida and now lives in San Clemente, California, shared her pleasure earlier than the ultimate spherical, already understanding she’d be going dwelling with a medal — the one query remaining what coloration.

She follows within the footsteps of teammate Carissa Moore, who received the occasion in Tokyo in 2021, the primary time the game was an Olympic occasion.

“I’m so glad. It feels so good … I used to be actually emotional about not medalling in Tokyo, so I’m going to cease speaking now as a result of I’ll get emotional now that I do know I’m going to get one,” Marks mentioned to Olympics. com after advancing to the gold medal closing. “I sliced my foot just a few occasions on the reef, so I’m glad it labored out. I’m simply so glad. Greatest feeling ever — such a giant warmth. I’ve had some massive moments in my profession and that win felt fairly massive. Stoked I bought the rating.”

Marks received with a rating of 10.50. Weston-Webb positioned second with a ten.33 and Defay third with a 12.66.

The place was Olympic browsing held?

The browsing competitions have been held hundreds of miles away from Paris in Teahupo’o, Tahiti. Tahiti is a part of French Polynesia, which is a semi-autonomous territory of France.

Tahiti welcomed the 2024 Olympic browsing occasion with sunshine, songs and Polynesian tradition honoring the game’s historical roots, practically 9,800 miles away from the Video games’ opening ceremony in Paris.

How does scoring work in Olympic browsing?

Browsing incorporates a panel of 5 judges who rating an athlete’s wave experience on a scale from 1-10 in 0.01 increments. For every wave experience, the very best and lowest scores are thrown out. The common of the three remaining scores offers an athlete their whole for that single experience.

A surfer’s two finest rides are then added collectively to achieve a closing rating.

Browsing is without doubt one of the handful of judged sports activities on the Olympics, so how precisely do surfers earn factors throughout competitors?