USA vs. Zambia: Starting XI & Lineup Notes | 2024 Paris Olympics

USWNT vs. Zambia – Paris 2024 Olympics – Group B
Date: July 25, 2024
Venue: Stade de Good; Good, France
Broadcast: USA Community, Universo, Peacock
Official Kickoff Time: 9 p.m. native / 3 p.m. ET
Beginning XI vs. Zambia: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 2-Emily Fox, 4-Naomi Girma, 5-Trinity Rodman, 7-Crystal Dunn, 9-Mallory Swanson, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 11-Sophia Smith, 12-Tierna Davidson, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Sam Coffey
Accessible Subs: 3-Korbin Albert, 6-Casey Krueger, 8-Lynn Williams, 13-Jenna Nighswonger, 14-Emily Sonnett, 18-Casey Murphy, 20-Croix Bethune
GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- USWNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers (Together with this match): Horan (151), Dunn (150), Naeher (107), Lavelle (102), Swanson (95), Davidson (61), Fox (52), Smith (51), Rodman (41), Girma (35), Coffey (20)
- Tonight’s beginning lineup averages 27.4 years of age and 78 caps per participant, making it the youngest lineup to start out for the USWNT at any world championship occasion – Olympics or World Cup – for the reason that 2008 Summer time Video games.
- This beginning lineup options three three-time Olympians (Dunn, Horan, Naeher), three two-time Olympians (Davidson, Lavelle, Swanson) and 5 first-time Olympians enjoying of their first-ever Olympic match (Coffey, Fox, Girma, Rodman, Smith).
- Lindsey Horan will captain the workforce for the twenty ninth time in profession and her fifth time ever at a world championship occasion, having captained the workforce in all 4 video games on the 2023 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup. This will probably be Horan’s eleventh look in an Olympic match and her seventh begin, most not too long ago beginning and tallying an help in opposition to Australia within the bronze medal match of the delayed Tokyo Olympics.
- A 3-time Olympian, Alyssa Naeher is about to earn her 107th cap as she makes her sixth profession begin on the Olympics. Naeher began the USA’s first 5 matches of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier than struggling an harm within the first half of the semifinal in opposition to Canada, which sidelined her for the rest of the match. Naeher had one shutout in Tokyo and heads into the Olympics with back-to-back clear sheets within the USA’s Ship-Off Matches in opposition to Mexico and Costa Rica.
- Emily Fox is about to make her Olympic debut as she earns her 52nd cap for the USWNT. Fox, who ranks fourth amongst all-field gamers in whole minutes performed this yr, began all 4 matches on the 2023 Ladies’s World Cup, which marked her first senior-level world championship.
- Naomi Girma is about to make her thirty fifth worldwide look as she performs in her first-ever match on the Olympic Video games. Certainly one of three subject gamers to play each minute on the 2023 Ladies’s World Cup, Girma helped lead a U.S. backline that allowed solely two photographs on objective and one objective all match and has gone the gap in 26 of 34 matches up to now in her USWNT profession.
- Trinity Rodman will make her Olympic debut as she makes her thirty first consecutive look for the USWNT. Rodman, the one participant to seem in each match for the USWNT for the reason that begin of 2023, led the U.S. with 10 whole objective involvements in 2023 (5 targets, 5 assists) and made 4 appearances – three of them begins – on the 2023 Ladies’s World Cup. She is tied for the workforce lead with three assists in 2024.
- Crystal Dunn will grow to be the twenty sixth participant in USWNT historical past to achieve 150 caps as she makes her seventh begin of 2024 and eleventh look all-time on the Olympics. Dunn appeared in all 4 matches on the 2016 Olympics and was the one U.S. participant to start out all six matches on the delayed Tokyo 2020 video games, the place she additionally led the workforce in minutes performed.
- Mallory Swanson will make her first Olympic look in 2,904 days as she earns her ninety fifth cap for the USWNT. Swanson was the youngest participant on the U.S. roster for the 2016 Olympics the place she performed in three matches – and made two begins – and scored in opposition to Colombia on the age of 18 to grow to be the youngest U.S. participant ever to attain within the Olympics. Swanson has two targets and two assists in six appearances up to now this yr, returning to motion for the USWNT in April after lacking the 2023 World Cup as a consequence of harm.
- Sophia Smith enters her first Olympics tied for the workforce lead in scoring with 5 targets this yr. Smith, who is about to make her 51st worldwide look, began all 4 matches on the 2023 Ladies’s World Cup and tallied a brace in opposition to Vietnam within the opening match. Smith heads into this match with 5 objective contributions in her final 5 matches for the USWNT (4 targets, one help).
- A two-time Olympian, Tierna Davidson will make her tenth look of 2024 – all of them begins – as she earns her 61st cap for the USWNT. This will probably be Davidson’s sixth profession look and fifth begin on the Olympics, enjoying in all however one match on the delayed Tokyo 2020 video games and enjoying each minute of the semifinal and bronze medal matches to shut out the match.
- Rose Lavelle will make her seventh look and fifth begin all-time on the Olympics as she earns her 102nd cap for the USWNT. Lavelle appeared in all six of the USA’s matches on the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics and scored her first Olympic objective within the USA’s group stage win over New Zealand.
- The 2024 Olympics marks the primary world championship roster at any stage for Sam Coffey, who is about to make her twentieth worldwide look. Coffey will probably be making her eleventh begin of 2024 – second on the workforce to solely Lindsey Horan – and enters the match third on the workforce in whole minutes performed.
- Ahead Jaedyn Shaw (leg harm) is unavailable for the match in opposition to Zambia and will probably be changed on as we speak’s 18-player roster by alternate Croix Bethune.