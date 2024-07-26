USA vs. Zambia: Starting XI & Lineup Notes | 2024 Paris Olympics

USWNT vs. Zambia – Paris 2024 Olympics – Group B

Date: July 25, 2024

Venue: Stade de Good; Good, France

Broadcast: USA Community, Universo, Peacock

Official Kickoff Time: 9 p.m. native / 3 p.m. ET

Beginning XI vs. Zambia: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 2-Emily Fox, 4-Naomi Girma, 5-Trinity Rodman, 7-Crystal Dunn, 9-Mallory Swanson, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 11-Sophia Smith, 12-Tierna Davidson, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Sam Coffey

Accessible Subs: 3-Korbin Albert, 6-Casey Krueger, 8-Lynn Williams, 13-Jenna Nighswonger, 14-Emily Sonnett, 18-Casey Murphy, 20-Croix Bethune

GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW