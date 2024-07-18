USA vs Serbia basketball score updates, TV channel, streaming

It is america vs. Serbia within the USA Basketball Showcase exhibition forward of the 2024 Paris Olympics at 11 a.m. CT Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Individuals are coming off a closer-than-expected win Monday in opposition to former Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder guard Josh Giddey and Australia. Staff USA held on for a 98-92 win as Los Angeles Lakers ahead Anthony Davis led the Individuals with 17 factors and 14 rebounds.

Staff USA gained its showcase opener final Wednesday, 86-72 in opposition to Canada in Las Vegas.

Serbia, which is led by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, is coming off an 84-73 loss to Australia on Tuesday.

Staff USA is 36-3 all-time in pre-Olympic exhibition video games.

Extra:Why JJ Redick believes Bronny James will grow to be Lakers’ model of Lu Dort

Ultimate: United States 105, Serbia 79

Staff USA outscored Serbia 77-51 over the last three-quarters of its 26-point win over Serbia on Wednesday.

Curry had 24 factors, made six three-pointers and shot 8-of-12 from the ground. Staff USA held Jokic to eight factors, seven rebounds and a 3-of-10 capturing effort.

The USA is now 3-0 in its pre-Olympic showcase schedule.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Center of fourth quarter: United States 97, Serbia 66

Micic opened up the fourth quarter with a three-pointer for Serbia, however the subsequent 5 minutes can be dominated by Staff USA. After getting known as for basket interference LeBron James, would spotlight the beginning of the fourth quarter an alley-oop to present america a 31-point lead. James would shut out the primary half of the fourth quarter in the identical trend, after ending by means of the foul on the rim.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Finish of third quarter: United States 83, Serbia 58

After struggling through the first 10 minutes of play, Staff USA took a commanding lead after three quarters. Curry, Adebayo and Edwards mixed for 49 of america’ 83-points. Curry and Edwards are 10 of 20 from the ground and Adebayo has six rebounds.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Center of third quarter: United States 73, Serbia 55

Staff USA has executed in any respect ranges through the third quarter. Nonetheless, Marinkovic and Dobric made back-to-back three-pointers for Serbia to try to minimize the lead.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Halftime: United States 59, Serbia 45

Curry would spark a 19-5 run after changing on a four-point play. Anthony Edwards would comply with up with one other made three-pointer to present america a seven-point lead. Curry, who went simply 1-of-6 from the three-point line in opposition to Australia, had 18-points within the first half.

Bam Adebayo was stable coming off the bench for Staff USA and Davis blocked serval pictures across the rim to present Staff USA a 14-point lead.

Nikola Jokic had eight factors and 7 rebounds within the first half.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Center of second quarter: United States 40, Serbia 40

Serbia began the second quarter with a 6-0 run, however LeBron James executed a 3 level play after getting fouled on a made basket within the paint.

Two made free throws from Joel Embidd, a layup from Jrue Vacation and a made three-pointer by Curry would tie the sport 40-40 halfway by means of the second.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Finish of first quarter: United States 28, Serbia 28

After having to play from behind for a lot of the first quarter, Anthony Edwards gave Staff USA a 26-24 lead with lower than a minute to go after making a step-back 3-pointer and going 2-of-2 on the free throw line.

He had one other pair of free throws on the finish of the primary quarter with a pair of free throws, however Serbia tied the sport with a layup on the buzzer.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Center of first quarter: United States 13, Serbia 16

Steph Curry kicked off the sport in opposition to Serbia with a 3-pointer to present Staff USA an early lead.

He would rating his crew’s first 9 factors of the sport, however USA already confronted a 16-13 deficit midway by means of the primary quarter.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Staff USA makes modifications to beginning lineup

Staff USA will begin Steph Curry, Jrue Vacation, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James and Joel Embiid on Wednesday.

Vacation returns to the lineup after Anthony Edwards began on Monday in opposition to Australia. Vacation had already began as soon as for Staff USA in opposition to Canada.

Serbia will begin Aleksa Avramovic, Marko Guduric, Ognjen Dobric, Filip Petrusev and Nikola Jokic.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Report: Former Thunder ahead Aleksej Pokusevski set to hitch Serbian membership

Free agent ahead Aleksej Pokusevski is about to return to Serbia to proceed his professional basketball profession in response to a report from Sportal.

The Thunder chosen Pokusevski seventeenth general within the 2020 NBA Draft. Pokusevski performed 150 video games with OKC earlier than being traded to the Hornets in February for Gordon Hayward.

Fellow Serbia nationwide crew member Vasilije Micic was additionally a part of that commerce.

—Jeff Patterson, Employees author

What time is Staff USA vs Serbia in USA Basketball Showcase?

Date: Wednesday, July 17

Wednesday, July 17 Time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT The place: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Extra:The place does OKC Thunder’s Large Three rank within the NBA for 2024-25 season?

What channel is Staff USA vs Serbia on TV immediately?

Extra:Who’s Dillon Jones? Meet OKC Thunder rookie and household who led him to NBA

Staff USA basketball roster

Bam Adebayo, C (Miami Warmth)

Devin Booker, G (Phoenix Suns)

Stephen Curry, G (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis, F/C (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant, F, (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards, G (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Joel Embiid, C (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton, G (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Vacation, G (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James, F (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jayson Tatum, F (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White, G (Boston Celtics)

Extra:OKC Thunder indicators undrafted Saint Mary’s guard Alex Ducas to two-way contract

Staff Serbia basketball roster

Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets

Aleksej Pokusevski, Free agent

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks

Nikola Jovic, Miami Warmth

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Vladimir Lucic, FC Bayern Munich

Marko Guduric, Fenerbahce Istanbul

Vanja Marinkovic, Partizan Belgrade

Ognjen Dobric, Virtus Bologna

Filip Petrusev, Olympiacos Piraeus

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus

Dusan Ristic, Lenovo Tenerife

Aleksa Avramovic, Partizan Belgrade

Ognjen Jaramaz, Partizan Belgrade

Dejan Davidovac, Crvena Zvezda Belgrade

Uros Plavsic, Crvena Zvezda Belgrade

Extra:10 forgotten OKC Thunder standouts through the years at NBA Summer time League

USA Basketball Showcase schedule

July 10: USA 86, Canada 72

USA 86, Canada 72 July 15: USA 98, Australia 92

USA 98, Australia 92 July 17: USA vs. Serbia, 11 a.m. CT, FS1, Abu Dhabi

USA vs. Serbia, 11 a.m. CT, FS1, Abu Dhabi July 20: USA vs. South Sudan, 2 p.m. CT, Fox, London

USA vs. South Sudan, 2 p.m. CT, Fox, London July 22: USA vs. Germany, 2 p.m. CT, Fox, London

Extra:Adam Flagler brings expertise, confidence to OKC Thunder’s NBA Summer time League squad

Staff USA vs Serbia highlights in USA Basketball Showcase

Extra:NBA Summer time League 2024: OKC Thunder roster, schedule and all the things else to know

We sometimes suggest attention-grabbing services. Should you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we could earn an affiliate price. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.u