USA vs. Panama: Starting XI & Lineup Notes

LINEUP NOTES
USMNT vs. Panama
Worldwide Pleasant
Oct. 12, 2024
Q2 Stadium; Austin, Texas
Pre-Sport Protection: 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock and Fútbol de Primera Radio
Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock and Fútbol de Primera Radio
Social Media: @USMNT on X and Instagram; U.S. Soccer on Fb, The U.S. Soccer App
Tonight’s USMNT Beginning XI vs. Panama: 1-Matt Turner, 4-Mark McKenzie, 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-Yunus Musah, 7-Aidan Morris, 10-Christian Pulisic, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 14-Gianluca Busio, 22-Joe Scally, 24-Josh Sargent
Substitutes:16-Patrick Schulte,18-Ethan Horvath, 2-Auston Trusty, 8-Weston McKennie, 9-Ricardo Pepi, 12-Miles Robinson, 15-Tanner Tessmann, 17-Malik Tillman, 19-Haji Wright, 20-Brandon Vazquez, 21-Alex Zendejas, 23-Kristoffer Lund
GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT PANAMA
- USMNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers (together with this match): Christian Pulisic (74), Tim Ream (63), Antonee Robinson (47), Matt Turner (46), Brenden Aaronson (45), Yunus Musah (42), Josh Sargent (26), Joe Scally (16), Mark McKenzie (15), Gianluca Busio (14), Aidan Morris (8).
- Mauricio Pochettino’s first USMNT Beginning XI has a mean age of 25 years, 292 days.
- The Beginning XI averages 35 caps.
- 5 gamers began the 1-1 draw with New Zealand on Sept. 10: Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie, Aidan Morris, Yunus Musah and Matt Turner.
- Tim Ream captains the USMNT for the eleventh time tonight. Having made his worldwide debut practically 14 years in the past, Ream turns into the tenth USMNT area participant to earn a cap after their thirty seventh birthday, and first to take action since Preki on Sept. 5, 2001, at Costa Rica.
- USMNT Subject gamers with caps after their thirty seventh birthday: Fernando Clavijo (7), Thomas Dooley (7), Ed Murphy (7), Tibor Resznecki (3), Tom Florie (2), Preki (2), Gordon Bradley (1), Doug Farquhar (1), Derek Nash (1).
- Midfielder Gianluca Busio earns his first cap and begin because the Gold Cup semifinal in opposition to Panama on July 12, 2023, in San Diego.
- Ahead Josh Sargent, who already has 4 targets and three assists for Norwich Metropolis this season, collects his first begin because the 1-0 win in opposition to IR Iran on Nov. 29, 2022, on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
- Midfielder Brenden Aaronson begins three straight USMNT matches for simply the second time, and first since World Cup Qualifying in October and November 2021: 2-1 win vs. Costa Rica (Oct. 13, 2021), 2-0 win vs. Mexico (Nov. 12, 2021) and 1-1 draw at Jamaica (Nov. 16, 2021).
- Equally, middle again Mark McKenzie begins back-to-back USMNT matches for the primary time since June 2021, a 3-2 additional time win in opposition to Mexico (June 6, 2021) and 4-0 pleasant win in opposition to Costa Rica (June 9, 2021).
- The present squad’s all-time main cap-winner, Christian Pulisic makes his team-leading tenth look of 2024 tonight. It’s the fourth calendar 12 months wherein Pulisic has earned double-digit appearances.
- Pulisic has six profession aim contributions in 5 profession matches in opposition to Panama (4 targets, 2 assists), trailing solely Landon Donovan (7 – 4 targets, 3 assists) in all-time USMNT aim contributions in opposition to the Marea Roja.