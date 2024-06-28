USA vs. Panama, 2024 Copa América: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The USA Males’s Nationwide Workforce proceed with the Copa America group stage once they tackle Panama tonight. It’s the second matchday for the USMNT, who gained over Bolivia Sunday night and hope to safe a berth within the knockout stage of the event.

The USMNT had objectives from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun towards Bolivia in a 2-0 victory. They have been capable of rating early and take off among the strain whereas enjoying pretty properly on the night. They hope so as to add extra to their aim differential in an effort to maintain tempo with Uruguay and have an opportunity to win the group. Nonetheless, Panama is an opponent that has overwhelmed the USMNT in event play earlier than. That features final summer time’s Gold Cup semifinals, the place Los Canaleros superior on penalties over america.

Two Concacaf foes sq. off in Copa América. Let’s go!

Methods to watch

USA vs. Panama

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Kick-off time: 6:00pm Jap, 3:00pm Pacific

Out there TV: Fox (English), Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Out there streaming: Fox Sports activities (English), Vix (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread might be your match thread. We don’t have many guidelines right here. We simply ask that you just don’t insult one another personally and deal with one another with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s superb, however name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. When you see a remark that you just really feel is out of line, please report it and it is going to be handled.