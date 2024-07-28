USA vs. New Zealand: Starting XI & Lineup Notes | 2024 Paris Olympics

LINEUP NOTES
U.S. Olympic Males’s Soccer Crew vs. New Zealand
2024 Olympic Males’s Soccer Event Match No. 10
July 27, 2024
Stade de Marseille; Marseille, France
Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on USA Community, Telemundo and Peacock
As we speak’s U.S. Olympic Males’s Soccer Crew Beginning XI vs. New Zealand: 1-Patrick Schulte, 2-Nathan Harriel, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 5-John Tolkin, 6-Gianluca Busio, 7-Kevin Paredes, 8-Tanner Tessmann (Capt.), 11-Paxten Aaronson, 12-Miles Robinson, 13-Duncan McGuire, 14-Djordje Mihailovic
Substitutes: 18-Gaga Slonina, 4-Maximilian Dietz, 9-Griffin Yow, 10-Taylor Sales space, 15-Benjamin Cremaschi, 16-Jack McGlynn, 17-Caleb Wiley
GAME NOTES
- Head coach Marko Mitrović deploys the identical beginning XI from the USA’s opening match vs. France on Wednesday night time.
- Beginning XI Underneath-23 cap numbers (together with this match): Tessmann (12), Mihailovic (11), Harriel (9), Tolkin (9), Busio (8), Aaronson (7), McGuire (7), Zimmerman (6), Schulte (5), Paredes (4), Robinson (4)
- Beginning XI senior U.S. Males’s Nationwide Crew cap numbers: Zimmerman (42), Robinson (29), Mihailovic (11), Busio (13), Tolkin (4), Paredes (3), Tessmann (2), Aaronson (1), McGuire (1), Schulte (1), Harriel (0)
- Sixteen of the roster’s 18 gamers made their Olympic debut towards France. Goalkeeper Gaga Slonina and midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi are the 2 gamers but to take the sphere on the Olympic stage.
- The Olympic Males’s Soccer Event is restricted to gamers underneath the age of 23, with an allowance for 3 overage gamers. All three U.S. overage gamers begin tonight: Djordje Mihailovic (25 years outdated), Miles Robinson (27) and Walker Zimmerman (31).
- Of the USA’s 11 overage gamers for the reason that rule was launched for Atlanta 1996, Zimmerman (42 caps) ranks because the fifth-most skilled participant on the senior degree, behind Jeff Agoos (101 caps earlier than Sydney 2000), Brian McBride (95; Beijing 2008), Alexi Lalas (69; Atlanta 1996) and Brad Friedel (66; Sydney 2000).
- Tessmann captains the squad tonight, his sixth time carrying the armband over this cycle’s eight video games. He’s served as captain in each match for the Olympic Males’s Soccer Crew since Nov. 18 vs. Iraq.
- All gamers within the Beginning XI have performed in Main League Soccer or developed in a MLS academy. Along with present MLS golf equipment, members of the squad additionally hung out with the next MLS or MLS Subsequent outfits: Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas Metropolis), Nathan Harriel (Chargers SC), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Hearth FC, CF Montreal), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United, Bethesda SC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC, FC Larger Boston Bolts), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas) and Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas, LAFC).
- Defenders Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman have paired collectively in central protection for the senior USMNT and the U.S. Olympic Males’s Soccer Crew ten instances, compiling a 7W-2L-1D file. All USMNT matches got here in official competitors (2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying) plus Wednesday’s sport vs. France, their first look collectively on the Olympic degree.
- Beginning midfielders Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann play collectively in Italy for Venezia. The pair led the membership’s promotion to Serie A through the 2023-24 season and has began collectively in 5 of eight matches for the Olympic staff to this point this cycle.
- Busio and Tessmann are the second and third gamers based mostly in Italy to symbolize the U.S. Males on the Olympics after Danny Szetala (Beijing 2008, Brescia).
- Tessmann is the primary U.S. Olympic Males’s Soccer participant from Alabama, whereas Duncan McGuire (Nebraska) and Gianluca Busio (North Carolina) are the second from their respective states, becoming a member of Aage Brix (Paris 1924) and Eddie Pope (Atlanta 1996) respectively.
- That is the primary assembly between the U.S. and New Zealand on the Olympic Video games.
- The U.S. is 4W-4L-5D within the group stage for the reason that Underneath-23 rule was launched in 1992.
- Glenn Nyberg of Sweden is the referee for tonight’s match. He officiated at this summer season’s UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup Ultimate.