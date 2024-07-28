USA vs. New Zealand: Starting XI & Lineup Notes | 2024 Paris Olympics

LINEUP NOTES

U.S. Olympic Males’s Soccer Crew vs. New Zealand

2024 Olympic Males’s Soccer Event Match No. 10

July 27, 2024

Stade de Marseille; Marseille, France

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on USA Community, Telemundo and Peacock

Social Media: @USYNT on X and Instagram; U.S. Soccer on Fb, the U.S. Soccer App

As we speak’s U.S. Olympic Males’s Soccer Crew Beginning XI vs. New Zealand: 1-Patrick Schulte, 2-Nathan Harriel, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 5-John Tolkin, 6-Gianluca Busio, 7-Kevin Paredes, 8-Tanner Tessmann (Capt.), 11-Paxten Aaronson, 12-Miles Robinson, 13-Duncan McGuire, 14-Djordje Mihailovic

Substitutes: 18-Gaga Slonina, 4-Maximilian Dietz, 9-Griffin Yow, 10-Taylor Sales space, 15-Benjamin Cremaschi, 16-Jack McGlynn, 17-Caleb Wiley

GAME NOTES