USA vs. Mexico: Starting XI & Lineup Notes

LINEUP NOTES

Mexico vs. USMNT

Worldwide Pleasant

Oct. 15, 2024

Estadio Akron; Guadalajara, Mexico

Pre-Sport Protection: 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Max and Fútbol de Primera Radio

Kickoff: 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Max and Fútbol de Primera Radio

Social Media: @USMNT on X and Instagram; U.S. Soccer on Fb, The U.S. Soccer App

Tonight’s USMNT Beginning XI vs. Mexico: 1-Matt Turner, 4-Mark McKenzie, 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-Yunus Musah, 7-Aidan Morris, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 14-Gianluca Busio, 17-Malik Tillman, 22-Joe Scally, 24-Josh Sargent

Substitutes: 16-Patrick Schulte,18-Ethan Horvath, 2-Auston Trusty, 12-Miles Robinson, 15-Tanner Tessmann, 19-Haji Wright, 20-Brandon Vazquez, 21-Alex Zendejas, 23-Kristoffer Lund

GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT MEXICO