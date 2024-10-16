USA vs. Mexico: Starting XI & Lineup Notes

LINEUP NOTES
Mexico vs. USMNT
Worldwide Pleasant
Oct. 15, 2024
Estadio Akron; Guadalajara, Mexico
Pre-Sport Protection: 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Max and Fútbol de Primera Radio
Kickoff: 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Max and Fútbol de Primera Radio
Tonight’s USMNT Beginning XI vs. Mexico: 1-Matt Turner, 4-Mark McKenzie, 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-Yunus Musah, 7-Aidan Morris, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 14-Gianluca Busio, 17-Malik Tillman, 22-Joe Scally, 24-Josh Sargent
Substitutes: 16-Patrick Schulte,18-Ethan Horvath, 2-Auston Trusty, 12-Miles Robinson, 15-Tanner Tessmann, 19-Haji Wright, 20-Brandon Vazquez, 21-Alex Zendejas, 23-Kristoffer Lund
GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT MEXICO
- USMNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers (together with this match): Tim Ream (64), Antonee Robinson (48), Matt Turner (47), Brenden Aaronson (46), Yunus Musah (43), Josh Sargent (27), Joe Scally (17), Mark McKenzie (16), Malik Tillman (16), Gianluca Busio (15), Aidan Morris (9).
- Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT Beginning XI has a mean age of 25 years, 190 days.
- The Beginning XI averages 31 caps.
- Mauricio Pochettino makes one change to the lineup that began Saturday in opposition to Panama, inserting Malik Tillman for Christian Pulisic, who returned to AC Milan on Sunday.
- Each Tillman and midfielder Aidan Morris earn their first away begins for the USMNT tonight.
- Tim Ream captains the USMNT for the twelfth time tonight. The USA is 8W-1L-2D when Ream wears the armband.
- Ream, who was a part of a three-man backline within the USA’s 1-1 draw with Mexico in World Cup Qualifying on June 11, 2017, is one in all three starters to have confronted El Trí away. He’s joined by each Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson, who began the USMNT’s 0-0 draw with Mexico in World Cup Qualifying on March 24, 2022.
- Musah, Robinson and Matt Turner all acquire their tenth caps of the yr, tying Pulisic for the workforce lead in 2024.
- Turner (2021-2024), is simply the second USMNT goalkeeper to attain double-digit caps in 4 consecutive years, becoming a member of Tony Meola who did so in five-straight years between 1990-1994.
- Each Musah (2022, 2023, 2024) and Robinson (2021, 2022, 2024) hit double digit caps in a calendar yr for the third time of their worldwide careers.
- Brenden Aaronson begins 4 consecutive matches for the primary time in his worldwide profession.
- Ahead Josh Sargent begins back-to-back USMNT matches for the primary time because the 2021 Concacaf Nations League Last 4, the place the USA defeated Honduras 1-0 (June 3, 2021) and Mexico 3-2 in additional time (June 6, 2021) in Denver.
- Midfielder Gianluca Busio earns his first highway begin because the 1-1 draw with Jamaica in World Cup Qualifying on Nov. 16, 2021.
- Following the 2-0 shutout of Panama on Saturday, the backline of Joe Scally, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson work collectively for the second time tonight.
- The USA is 24W-36L-17D in 77 matches in opposition to El Trí and 1W-23L-4D in 28 matches on Mexican soil.