USA vs. Germany: Starting XI & Lineup Notes | 2024 Paris Olympics

USWNT vs. Germany – Paris 2024 Olympics – Group B
Date: July 28, 2024
Venue: Stade de Marseille; Marseille, France
Broadcast: USA Community, Telemundo, Peacock
Official Kickoff Time: 9 p.m. native / 3 p.m. ET
Beginning XI vs. Germany: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 2-Emily Fox, 4-Naomi Girma, 5-Trinity Rodman, 7-Crystal Dunn, 9-Mallory Swanson, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 11-Sophia Smith, 12-Tierna Davidson, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Sam Coffey
Accessible Subs: 3-Korbin Albert, 6-Casey Krueger, 8-Lynn Williams, 13-Jenna Nighswonger, 14-Emily Sonnett, 18-Casey Murphy, 20-Croix Bethune
GAME NOTES| FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- USWNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers (Together with this match): Horan (152), Dunn (151), Naeher (108), Lavelle (103), Swanson (96), Davidson (62), Fox (53), Smith (52), Rodman (42), Girma (36), Coffey (21)
- The beginning lineup to face Germany is equivalent to the XI that opened the Olympics in opposition to Zambia.
- Lindsey Horan will earn her 152nd cap as she captains the U.S. for the thirtieth time in her profession. Horan leads the U.S. with 1,002 minutes performed this yr and can be making her team-leading thirteenth begin of 2024. Together with her two assists in opposition to Zambia, Horan turned fifth participant in USWNT historical past with a number of assists in an Olympic match and now has three assists in her final two Olympic appearances courting again to the bronze medal match in Tokyo.
- Alyssa Naeher will make her 108th worldwide look as she makes her eleventh begin of 2024. Naeher has stored a clear sheet in every of her final three outings for the USWNT on the World Cup and Olympics, courting again to the third group stage match of the 2023 Ladies’s World Cup, and has 9 shutouts in 17 whole matches at world championships.
- Though she didn’t see motion in that match, Naeher, who spent two seasons enjoying in Germany for Turbine Potsdam, is the one participant on this present squad who was on the roster for the 2015 World Cup semifinal in opposition to Germany, which marked the final assembly between the groups at a World Cup or Olympics.
- Emily Fox will make her eleventh begin of 2024 as she earns her 53rd cap for the USWNT. Fox was considered one of seven gamers to make their Olympic debut in opposition to Zambia and has been a mainstay on the American backline, rating second on the crew in whole minutes performed following the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics, trailing solely Horan.
- Naomi Girma is ready to earn her thirty sixth cap as she makes her tenth look – and tenth begin – of 2024. Relationship again to the 2023 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup, Girma has now performed each minute of the final 5 matches for the USWNT on the World Cup and Olympics – the one area participant to take action – and has gone the gap in 27 of her 35 profession matches for the USWNT.
- After scoring the opening objective for the USWNT at these 2024 Olympics, Trinity Rodman will make her fourth consecutive begin and thirty second consecutive look total for the USWNT. Rodman turned the seventh participant in USWNT historical past to attain on her Olympics debut and the primary to take action since Alex Morgan in 2012. The 22-year-old additionally turned the youngest participant to attain for the USWNT at a world championship since a 21-year-old Mallory Swanson scored in opposition to Thailand within the USA’s opening win on the 2019 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup.
- Crystal Dunn will earn her 151st cap as she makes her seventeenth consecutive begin for the USWNT in World Cup or Olympic match, a streak that started with the USA’s third group stage match in opposition to Sweden on the 2019 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup. Dunn’s streak of 17 consecutive begins at world championship occasions is the longest by any USWNT area participant since Christie Pearce made 27 consecutive begins spanning from the 2004 Olympic quarterfinal by way of the 2012 gold medal match.
- Mallory Swanson, who enters the second Olympic matchday tied atop the match scoring charts with France’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto, will make her 96th worldwide look and her fourth profession begin on the Olympics. Swanson’s two objectives in 70 seconds have been the quickest two objectives ever scored by a USWNT participant at a world championship and the quickest between objectives within the historical past of the Olympic Ladies’s Soccer Event.
- Swanson now has six objective involvements (4 objectives, 2 assists) in seven matches for the USWNT since coming back from harm and her 36 worldwide objectives are tied with Tobin Heath for sixteenth all-time in USWNT historical past.
- Sophia Smith, who scored the equalizing objective within the USA’s most up-to-date matchup in opposition to Germany on Nov. 13, 2022, will make her 52nd worldwide look and her sixth consecutive begin for the USWNT on the World Cup or Olympics. Smith assisted Swanson’s second objective of the sport on Thursday in opposition to Zambia, which marked her fourth objective contribution in 5 profession matches at world championship occasions (2 objectives, 2 assists). Smith leads the U.S. with eight whole objective involvements (5 objectives, 3 assists) in 2024.
- Tierna Davidson will earn her 62nd cap as she makes her eleventh look – and eleventh begin – of 2024. Davidson, who was the youngest member of the 2019 World Cup champions and the youngest on the USA’s 18-player roster for Tokyo 2020, performed all however half-hour in every of her 10 appearances for the USA to this point this yr. Davidson hung out coaching in Germany with VfL Wolfsburg in early 2023 as she returned to type and health after tearing her ACL in March of 2022.
- The fourth-most skilled participant on this Olympic roster, Rose Lavelle will make her 103rd worldwide look as she makes her eighth look all-time on the Olympic Video games. Lavelle appeared in all six of the USA’s matches on the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics and scored her first Olympic objective within the USA’s group stage win over New Zealand.
- One in all 5 gamers to seem in each match for the USWNT to this point this yr, Sam Coffey will earn her twenty first cap as she makes her twelfth begin of 2024. The one participant on this beginning lineup who entered the Olympics with none prior world championship expertise, Coffey is third on the crew in whole minutes performed this yr (933 minutes), triple her whole minutes of motion from her first two years with the USWNT mixed (301 minutes from 2022-23).
- Ahead Jaedyn Shaw (leg harm) stays unavailable for choice and is as soon as once more changed on the matchday squad by alternate Croix Bethune.