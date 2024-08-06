USA vs. Germany: Starting XI & Lineup Notes | 2024 Paris Olympics Semifinal

USWNT vs. Germany – Paris 2024 Olympics – Semifinal
Date: August 6, 2024
Venue: Stade de Lyon; Lyon, France
Broadcast: USA Community, Telemundo, Peacock
Official Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. native / 12 p.m. ET
Beginning XI vs. Germany: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 2-Emily Fox, 4-Naomi Girma, 5-Trinity Rodman, 7-Crystal Dunn, 9-Mallory Swanson, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 11-Sophia Smith, 12-Tierna Davidson, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Sam Coffey
Obtainable Subs: 3-Korbin Albert, 6-Casey Krueger, 8-Lynn Williams, 13-Jenna Nighswonger, 14-Emily Sonnett, 15-Jaedyn Shaw, 18-Casey Murphy
- USWNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers (Together with this match): Horan (155), Dunn (154), Naeher (111), Lavelle (106), Swanson (99), Davidson (63), Fox (56), Smith (55), Rodman (45), Girma (39), Coffey (23)
- The beginning lineup for in the present day’s semifinal in Lyon is equivalent to the lineup that opened the group stage sport towards Germany on July 28 in Marseille and options two modifications from the XI that began the quarterfinal matchup towards Japan. Sam Coffey returns to the beginning lineup rather than Korbin Albert after serving her suspension because of card accumulation whereas Tierna Davidson makes her third begin of the event after lacking the final two video games with a leg contusion. Defender Emily Sams, who was activated in Davidson’s absence, returns to the alternate listing.
- Three gamers in in the present day’s staring XI – Naeher, Dunn and Lavelle – featured within the USA’s most up-to-date match at Stade de Lyon, beating the Netherlands 2-0 within the 2019 FIFA Girls’s World Cup closing behind objectives from Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe. Horan, who performs for Olympique Lyon, didn’t see time within the World Cup Ultimate however began and tallied an help within the USA’s memorable 2-1 semifinal victory over England, additionally performed in Lyon.
- Lindsey Horan will captain the USWNT for the thirty third time as she makes her a hundred and fifty fifth worldwide look, shifting right into a tie with Michelle Akers and Christen Press for twenty third on the USWNT’s all-time caps chart. Horan is tied for the staff lead in each assists (2) and probabilities created (9) at Paris 2024 and is third on the staff with 365 minutes performed this Olympics, enjoying each minute during the last three video games.
- After a powerful five-save efficiency towards Germany within the group stage, Alyssa Naeher will earn her 111th cap as she makes her twenty first begin for the USWNT at a world championship occasion. Naeher has 10 clear sheets and has allowed simply 12 objectives in her earlier 20 appearances for the USWNT on the World Cup and Olympics, with three clear sheets coming in knockout spherical matches – these coming within the 2024 Olympic quarterfinal vs. Japan, the 2023 World Cup Spherical of 16 vs. Sweden and the 2019 World Cup Ultimate towards the Netherlands in Lyon.
- Emily Fox will make her seventh consecutive begin and fifth of Paris 2024 as she earns her 56th cap for the USWNT. Fox ranks fourth on the USWNT with 363 minutes performed this Olympics and is third on the staff with 1,153 complete minutes of motion in 2024, eclipsing the 1,000-minute mark for the second consecutive yr.
- A mainstay on the U.S. again line, Naomi Girma will make her thirty seventh begin and thirty ninth look total for the USWNT. Girma has performed each minute for the USWNT over its final eight matches on the World Cup and Olympics – the one discipline participant to take action – serving to the USA to 5 clear sheets in that span and has accomplished 96% of her move makes an attempt at Paris 2024, the best completion proportion of any participant this Olympic event (min. 100 move makes an attempt).
- After scoring the dramatic sport winner within the quarterfinal win over Japan, Trinity Rodman will make her fifth begin of Paris 2024 as she earns her forty fifth cap for the USWNT. Rodman’s aim within the 105+2nd minute was the newest aim the USWNT has scored within the Olympics since Alex Morgan’s aim within the 120+third towards Canada within the 2012 Olympic Semifinal and at 22-years-old, she grew to become the youngest participant since 2004 to attain for the USWNT within the Olympic knockout rounds.
- With objectives towards Zambia, Australia and Japan, and an help towards Germany within the group stage, Rodman has been straight concerned in a aim in all 4 matches on the Olympics, the longest streak by any USWNT participant at a single main event since Carli Lloyd on the 2015 FIFA Girls’s World Cup and the longest by any USWNT participant on the Olympics since Alex Morgan (6 straight) and Abby Wambach (5 straight) on the 2012 Olympics in London. Rodman’s three objectives at Paris 2024 are tied with Mallory Swanson for the staff lead this event and are tied for the fifth-most by any USWNT participant at single Olympics.
- After helping Rodman’s game-winner within the quarterfinal, Crystal Dunn will make her twentieth consecutive begin for the USWNT in a World Cup or Olympic match, the longest streak by any USWNT discipline participant since Christie Pearce made 27 consecutive begins from 2004-2012. Dunn’s help was the twentieth of her worldwide profession and her second profession help on the Olympics, the opposite coming towards Colombia within the 2016 group stage. Dunn leads the USWNT this Olympics with 12 tackles – 4 greater than any participant on the staff – and is tied for second with 10 clearances.
- Mallory Swanson will make her 99th worldwide look as she makes her eleventh look of the yr for the USWNT. Swanson is the main scorer on this roster with 37 worldwide objectives and performed a hand in 4 of the USA’s first seven objectives of the event, scoring a brace within the opener towards Zambia and including a aim and an help within the group stage win over Germany. Swanson’s 4 profession Olympic objectives – one in 2016 and three in 2024 – are tied for seventh all-time in USWNT Olympic historical past
- Sophia Smith, who scored a brace towards Germany within the group stage, will earn her fifty fifth cap as she makes her ninth consecutive begin for the USWNT in a World Cup or Olympic match. Smith has scored in every of her earlier two appearances towards Germany, tallying the equalizing aim on Nov. 13, 2022, when the groups met at Pink Bull Area and tallying twice within the July 28 matchup in Marseille. The 23-year-old Smith leads the USA with 11 complete aim involvements this yr, main the staff with seven objectives and tied for the staff lead with 4 assists.
- Tierna Davidson will make her third begin of Paris 2024 and her seventh begin profession begin on the Olympics as she earns her 63rd cap for the USWNT. Davidson, who was the youngest member of the 2019 FIFA Girls’s World Cup champions, began the USA’s first two video games of the event however was compelled to exit earlier than halftime within the first matchup with Germany. Previous to exiting the match towards Germany, Davidson had performed the total minutes in 9 of her 10 earlier appearances for the USWNT in 2024.
- Rose Lavelle will make her 106th worldwide look as she makes her eleventh profession begin on the Olympics. Lavelle, who scored within the World Cup Ultimate in her final match for the USWNT in Lyon, ranks third on the staff with eight probabilities created this event.
- After lacking the quarterfinal because of card accumulation, Sam Coffey returns to the beginning lineup for her third begin of Paris 2024 and her 14th begin total this yr. Coffey will likely be making her twenty third worldwide look and was considered one of solely three gamers to play all 270 minutes of the group stage together with Naomi Girma and Alyssa Naeher.