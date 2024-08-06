USA vs. Germany: How to Watch and Stream, TV Channels and Start Time for the USWNT’s Olympic Semifinal | 2024 Paris Olympics

After a 1-0 win in further time in opposition to Japan, the U.S. Olympic Girls’s Soccer Staff takes on Germany within the semifinals of the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, August 6 at 12 p.m. ET.

The USA and Germany beforehand squared off within the group stage, a 4-1 win for the USA on July 28 in Marseille. Tuesday’s winner will advance to satisfy the winner of Brazil-Spain within the Gold Medal match on Aug. 10.

You could find a full schedule and tickets for upcoming U.S. Girls’s Nationwide Staff matches right here.

Right here’s the best way to catch the motion dwell in opposition to Germany:

Tips on how to Watch the U.S. Olympic Girls’s Soccer Staff vs. Germany on TV

The match shall be broadcast in English on USA Community and in Spanish on Telemundo. Protection begins at 12 p.m. ET.

Tips on how to Stream the U.S. Olympic Girls’s Soccer Staff vs. Germany On-line

The match shall be streamed on Peacock, with protection starting at 12 p.m. ET.

