USA vs. Germany: How to Watch and Stream the USWNT’s Olympic Match | 2024 Paris Olympics

After a 3-0 win over Zambia, the U.S. Olympic Ladies’s Soccer Group continues its 2024 Paris Olympics marketing campaign towards Germany on Sunday, July 28 at 3 p.m. ET at Stade de Marseille in France.

Following the match, the USWNT will stay in Marseille to complete the group stage towards Australia on July 31.

You will discover a full schedule and tickets for upcoming U.S. Ladies’s Nationwide Group matches right here.

Right here’s methods to catch the motion reside towards Germany:

Methods to Watch the U.S. Olympic Ladies’s Soccer Group vs. Germany on TV

The match shall be broadcast in English on USA Community and in Spanish on Telemundo. Protection begins at 3 p.m. ET.

Methods to Stream the U.S. Olympic Ladies’s Soccer Group vs. Germany On-line

The match shall be streamed on Peacock, with protection starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Observe USWNT on Social Media

Along with broadcast info, followers are inspired to observe the motion throughout the match and all through the Olympics on social media. You’ll be able to keep up-to-date by following @USWNT on X and Instagram and U.S. Soccer on Fb.

Observe Alongside on Net and App

Dwell rating updates and lineup info shall be out there on the official Match Hub right here. Followers also can obtain the U.S. Soccer App to trace match insights, select your personal Beginning XI, see match highlights, vote for the Insiders’ Girl of the Match & extra!