USA vs. France: Starting XI & Lineup Notes | 2024 Paris Olympics

LINEUP NOTES
U.S. Olympic Males’s Soccer Staff vs. France
2024 Olympic Males’s Soccer Match Match No. 1
July 24, 2024
Stade de Marseille; Marseille, France
Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET on USA Community, Telemundo and Peacock
Social Media: @USYNT on X and Instagram; U.S. Soccer on Fb, the U.S. Soccer App
Tonight’s U.S. Olympic Males’s Soccer Staff Beginning XI vs. France: 1-Patrick Schulte, 2-Nathan Harriel, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 5-John Tolkin, 6-Gianluca Busio, 7-Kevin Paredes, 8-Tanner Tessmann (Capt.), 11-Paxten Aaronson, 12-Miles Robinson, 13-Duncan McGuire, 14-Djordje Mihailovic
Substitutes: 18-Gaga Slonina, 4-Maximilian Dietz, 9-Griffin Yow, 10-Taylor Sales space, 15-Benjamin Cremaschi, 16-Jack McGlynn, 17-Caleb Wiley
GAME NOTES
- Beginning XI Below-23 cap numbers (together with this match): Tessmann (11), Mihailovic (10), Harriel (8), Tolkin (8), Busio (7), Aaronson (6), McGuire (6), Zimmerman (5), Schulte (4), Paredes (3), Robinson (3)
- Beginning XI senior U.S. Males’s Nationwide Staff cap numbers: Zimmerman (42), Robinson (29), Mihailovic (11), Busio (13), Tolkin (4), Paredes (3), Tessmann (2), Aaronson (1), McGuire (1), Schulte (1), Harriel (0)
- As we speak’s match is the U.S. Males’s first on the Olympics in 5,824 days. The USA’s final look got here within the group stage of Beijing 2008, a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria.
- As we speak’s match marks the Olympic debut for all 11 gamers within the beginning lineup.
- The Beginning XI has a mean age of 23 years, 347 days.
- The Olympic Males’s Soccer Match is restricted to gamers below the age of 23, with an allowance for 3 overage gamers. All three U.S. overage gamers begin tonight: Djordje Mihailovic (25 years previous), Miles Robinson (27) and Walker Zimmerman (31).
- Seven starters return from beginning the Olympic Staff’s 2-2 come-from-behind draw at France on March 26: Paxten Aaronson, Gianluca Busio, Duncan McGuire, Kevin Paredes, Patrick Schulte, Tanner Tessmann and John Tolkin.
- Tessmann captains the squad tonight, his fifth time sporting the armband over this cycle’s seven video games. He’s served as captain in each match for the Olympic Males’s Soccer Staff since Nov. 18 vs. Iraq.
- All gamers within the Beginning XI have performed in Main League Soccer or developed in a MLS academy. Along with present MLS golf equipment, members of the squad additionally hung out with the next MLS or MLS Subsequent outfits: Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas Metropolis), Nathan Harriel (Chargers SC), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Hearth FC, CF Montreal), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United, Bethesda SC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC, FC Higher Boston Bolts), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas) and Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas, LAFC).
- Defenders Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman have paired collectively in central protection for the senior USMNT 9 occasions, compiling a 7W-1L-1D report. All matches got here in official competitors (2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying). It’s their first time beginning collectively since March 31, 2022 at Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying.
- Beginning midfielders Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann play collectively in Italy for Venezia. The pair led the membership’s promotion to Serie A throughout the 2023-24 season and has began collectively in 4 of seven matches for the Olympic crew thus far this cycle.
- That is the primary assembly between the U.S. and France on the Olympic Video games.
- The U.S. is 4W-3L-5D within the group stage for the reason that Below-23 rule was launched in 1992, together with a 3W-1L-4D report in its final eight group stage matches.
- Yael Falcon of Argentina is the referee for tonight’s match. He officiated at this summer season’s 2024 Copa America, the CONMEBOL Olympic qualifying match and the FIFA U-20 World Cup.