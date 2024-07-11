USA vs Canada basketball score: Americans win Olympics exhibition

LAS VEGAS – Taking part in in its first sport collectively in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the U.S. males’s basketball workforce defeated Canada 86-72 in an exhibition contest Wednesday.

Anthony Edwards had 13 factors, Steph Curry delivered 12 and Anthony Davis recorded 10 factors, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks for the U.S. LeBron James added seven factors, 5 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 19 minutes, and Jrue Vacation had 11 factors, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and two blocks.

The U.S. is favored to win Olympic gold for the fifth consecutive time, and Canada’s NBA-laden roster – that includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murry and RJ Barrett – is a medal contender in quest of its first Olympic podium end since capturing silver in 1936.

The U.S. will play Australia (July 15) and Serbia (July 17) in Abu Dhabi, and South Sudan (July 20) and Germany (July 22) in London in Olympic tune-ups. The U.S. opens Olympic play July 28 towards Serbia.

It was a great begin to the exhibition schedule for the U.S. contemplating its roster has practiced collectively simply 4 instances and given Canada’s potential to medal.

U.S. coach Steve Kerr began James, Curry, Vacation, Devin Booker and Joel Embiid, and the Individuals fell behind 11-1.

However the luxurious Kerr has that no different workforce has is his subsequent 5 had been Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Davis and Tyrese Haliburton. They helped jump-start a 14-3 run for a 28-23 U.S. lead.

The U.S. owned a 41-33 halftime lead and opened a 50-37 benefit on 9 consecutive factors, together with two 3-pointers, by Curry. Edwards’ buzzer-beating 3 on the finish of the third quarter put the U.S. forward 69-54.

The Individuals’ much-needed measurement and protection had been on show. They outrebounded Canada 53-48, blocked 9 photographs and held Canada to 33.8% capturing. The U.S. shot 50.7% from the sphere regardless of making simply 7-of 23 3-pointers.

“It is a good first sport for us,” Kerr mentioned. “We’re actually simply getting began – 4 days of apply. You can see the rust on the offensive finish (and) a number of turnovers in that first half particularly. However I like the defensive depth and the work on the glass.

“So, it was a great first effort, and we would have liked to set a tone for the way we wish to play and I feel we did that.”

The U.S. was all the way down to 10 gamers. Kevin Durant missed the sport with a sore calf, and the U.S. changed Kawhi Leonard with Derrick White, who will be part of the workforce in Abu Dhabi.

Barrett led Canada with 12 factors, and Dillon Brooks and Gilgeous-Alexander every scored 10 factors.