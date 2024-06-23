USA vs. Bolivia Betting Pick: Copa America Best Bets

USA’s 2024 Copa America on dwelling soil will get underway on Sunday evening in opposition to Bolivia. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on FOX in Arlington, Tex.

Gregg Berhalter’s aspect is closely favored in opposition to Bolivia, which is broadly thought of the worst of the 16 groups competing on this event. DraftKings, for one, lists the Bolivians’ outright odds at +20000, tied with Panama for the longest of anyone nation within the discipline.

USA vs Bolivia Moneyline Odds

Beneath are the three-way moneyline odds for Sunday’s match.

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM ESPN BET USA -575 -650 -550 -600 Bolivia +1500 +1700 +1600 +1300 Draw +650 +650 +625 +600

The USMNT’s big-picture Copa prospects in Group C and past are a subject for one more day, however the odds under are instructive for any bettors contemplating the right way to method USA-Bolivia.

Odds to win Group C

DraftKings FanDuel ESPN BET BetMGM Uruguay -140 -130 -140 -145 USA +140 +145 +140 +130 Panama +1600 +2600 +1600 +1800 Bolivia +1800 +1800 +1800 +2000

Odds to advance from Group C

DraftKings FanDuel ESPN BET BetMGM Uruguay -1800 -1000 -2500 -3000 USA -700 -490 -850 -1000 Panama +550 +500 +500 +500 Bolivia +550 +380 +525 +550

USA vs. Bolivia Evaluation, Finest Bets

The Group C odds above ought to make it clear – in case USA’s odds (so long as -650 at FanDuel) for Sunday’s sport did not get this throughout – that this sport will seemingly be one-sided in favor of the hosts.

USA wants a robust efficiency to scrub away the stench nonetheless lingering from a 5-1 loss to Colombia in a pre-Copa tune-up on June 8. Berhalter’s crew bounced again in spectacular vogue in opposition to a loaded Brazil roster (June 12), however an emphatic victory over Bolivia nonetheless seems like a necessity to ascertain the People as a risk on this event.

If there’s one factor Group USA have confirmed they will do, it is hammer overmatched minnows in dwelling video games – and it’ll solely assist that Bolivia supporters will seemingly be few and much between at AT&T Stadium.

The 2024 Copa America options quite a lot of under-the-radar opponents that may push USA even when the People are locked in. Bolivia, whose prime participant per Transfermarkt is left again Roberto Fernandez of Russian aspect Baltika Kaliningrad (market worth 1M euros), doesn’t fall into that class.

When the following opponents have been beatable, and people video games befell within the States, Berhalter’s USA aspect has often bounced again from its worst showings with a lot better efforts their subsequent day out. Two cases of this that instantly come to thoughts embody the 2-0 loss to Canada within the CONCACAF Nations League on October 25, 2019 and the loss to Colombia earlier this month.

Case(s) in level: 1) drawing Brazil 4 days after shedding by 4 objectives to Colombia a couple of weeks in the past, and a couple of) an emphatic revenge sport victory — last rating: 4-1, USA — over Canada a month after the aforementioned loss to the Canadians again in 2019.

The upshot of that journey down reminiscence lane is that there is substantial historic precedent to financial institution on the Yanks bludgeoning Bolivia within the Lone Star State.

The most effective performs to maximise worth on Sunday embody:

Play 1: USA -2.5 (+140) at DraftKings

Argentina-Canada, which opened the Copa on Thursday, served as the newest instance that there are not any ensures in worldwide soccer, however do not let that scare you off this sizeable unfold.

A pair early objectives in entrance of a fired up dwelling crowd may permit USA to run away with this one.

Play 2: Over 3.5 Objectives (+150) at DraftKings

One other method to method a sport that ought to see loads of objectives by the People is to take the choice Over/Beneath. This may pay out properly if USA begins sturdy and retains its foot on the fuel.

Newsweek might earn an affiliate fee in case you enroll by way of the hyperlinks on this article. See the sportsbook operator’s phrases and circumstances for necessary particulars. Sports activities betting operators haven’t any affect over newsroom protection.