USA vs. Bolivia, 2024 Copa América: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The USA Males’s Nationwide Staff start their 2024 Copa América after they tackle Bolivia tonight of their opening match. The USMNT hope to begin the event on the suitable foot in opposition to the 84th ranked group on this planet.

La Verde enters the match solely having gained 2 matches within the final yr. That doesn’t imply that they will’t be harmful. They may scratch and claw to try to get a outcome. For the USMNT, it signifies that they should play this match with the identical urgency that they might play in opposition to a prime 5 group on this planet. In a bunch that additionally comprises Uruguay, factors are essential and targets are the weighted foreign money. If america have an opportunity to attain, they should do it early and infrequently.

For USMNT followers, it’s an opportunity to lastly see the group play in one of the vital aggressive tournaments on this planet. Because the hosts, the USMNT clearly need to do properly and present the world that they’re able to be one of many fundamental groups to beat as they put together to host the World Cup in 2 years. It begins tonight with a strong efficiency to point out the remainder of the sphere that america of America aren’t simply the hosts, they’re actual contenders to raise the trophy. Let’s get it began!

watch

USA vs. Bolivia

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Kick-off time: 6:00pm Jap, 3:00pm Pacific

Accessible TV: Fox (English), Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Accessible streaming: Fox Sports activities (English), Vix (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread might be your match thread. We don’t have many guidelines right here. We simply ask that you simply don’t insult one another personally and deal with one another with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s tremendous, however name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. When you see a remark that you simply really feel is out of line, please report it and it is going to be handled.