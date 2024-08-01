USA vs. Australia: Starting XI & Lineup Notes | 2024 Paris Olympics

Australia vs. USWNT – Paris 2024 Olympics – Group B

Date: July 31, 2024

Venue: Stade de Marseille; Marseille, France

Broadcast: E! Community, Universo, Peacock

Official Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. native / 1 p.m. ET

Beginning XI vs. Australia: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 2-Emily Fox, 4-Naomi Girma, 5-Trinity Rodman, 7-Crystal Dunn, 9-Mallory Swanson, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 11-Sophia Smith, 14-Emily Sonnett, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Sam Coffey

Out there Subs: 3-Korbin Albert, 6-Casey Krueger, 8-Lynn Williams, 13-Jenna Nighswonger, 18-Casey Murphy, 20-Croix Bethune, 21-Emily Sams

