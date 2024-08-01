USA vs. Australia: Starting XI & Lineup Notes | 2024 Paris Olympics

Australia vs. USWNT – Paris 2024 Olympics – Group B
Date: July 31, 2024
Venue: Stade de Marseille; Marseille, France
Broadcast: E! Community, Universo, Peacock
Official Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. native / 1 p.m. ET
Beginning XI vs. Australia: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 2-Emily Fox, 4-Naomi Girma, 5-Trinity Rodman, 7-Crystal Dunn, 9-Mallory Swanson, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 11-Sophia Smith, 14-Emily Sonnett, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Sam Coffey
Out there Subs: 3-Korbin Albert, 6-Casey Krueger, 8-Lynn Williams, 13-Jenna Nighswonger, 18-Casey Murphy, 20-Croix Bethune, 21-Emily Sams
- USWNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers (Together with this match): Horan (153), Dunn (152), Naeher (109), Lavelle (104), Swanson (97), Sonnett (96), Fox (54), Smith (53), Rodman (43), Girma (37), Coffey (22)
- The beginning lineup to shut out the group towards Australia options one change from the lineup that began the primary two group stage matches towards Zambia and Germany, with defender Emily Sonnett getting the beginning rather than Tierna Davidson.
- Davidson (leg contusion) is unavailable for the match towards Australia and might be changed on in the present day’s 18-player roster by alternate Emily Sams. Croix Bethune stays a part of the matchday squad rather than Jaedyn Shaw (leg damage).
- Solely 4 gamers in in the present day’s beginning lineup have been part of the bronze medal match assembly with Australia to shut out the Tokyo Olympics. Dunn and Horan began that match – each enjoying the total 90 minutes and Horan tallying an help – whereas Lavelle and Sonnett got here on as second-half substitutes.
- Lindsey Horan will captain the USWNT but once more as she earns her 153rd cap and makes her 14th consecutive begin. Horan has two assists this event – each coming towards Zambia – tied with Australia’s Steph Catley and Germany’s Giulia Gwinn for essentially the most by any participant this event. Her three profession assists on the Olympics are tied with Julie Foudy for sixth in program historical past.
- Alyssa Naeher will make her 109th worldwide look as she makes her eighth profession begin on the Olympics and nineteenth begin general for the USWNT at a world championship. Naeher didn’t play within the bronze medal match in Tokyo attributable to damage however recorded a clear sheet – her first ever on the Olympics – within the 0-0 draw towards the Matildas to shut out the group stage. Naeher recorded her first profession help towards Australia in April 2019, discovering Mallory Swanson on a booming purpose kick in Colorado.
- Emily Fox will make her 54th worldwide look as she makes her fifth consecutive begin for the USWNT and third of those Paris Olympics. Fox has performed in all however one match for the USWNT because the begin of 2023 and had a standout exhibiting in the latest match-up towards the Matildas, incomes Girl of the Match honors after the groups performed to a 1-1 attract Newcastle, Australia to shut out the 2021 marketing campaign.
- Considered one of 4 People to play each minute to date this event, Naomi Girma is about to earn her thirty seventh cap and her first-ever begin with Emily Sonnett as her heart again accomplice. Courting again to the 2023 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup, Girma has performed each minute of the final six matches for the USWNT on the World Cup and Olympics – the one area participant to take action – and has gone the space in 28 of her 36 profession matches for the USWNT.
- The opposite USWNT gamers to play each minute to date at this Olympics are Alyssa Naeher, Crystal Dunn and Sam Coffey.
- Trinity Rodman will earn her forty third cap as she makes her thirty third consecutive look for the USWNT, tying Christen Press for essentially the most consecutive matches performed by any U.S. participant within the final 5 years. Rodman tallied her team-leading fourth help of 2024 on Sophia Smith’s opening purpose towards Germany, which marked her first ever help for the U.S. in a World Cup or Olympic match.
- Crystal Dunn will make her 18th consecutive begin for the USWNT in World Cup or Olympic match, the longest streak by any USWNT area payer since Christie Pearce (27 consecutive begins from 2004-2012), as she earns her 152nd cap. Dunn, considered one of two gamers in in the present day’s beginning lineup to additionally begin the bronze medal match vs. Australia final Olympics, has gained a team-leading seven tackles this event with a 100% success price.
- Mallory Swanson is about to make her 97th worldwide look as she makes her seventh begin and ninth look for the USWNT this 12 months. Swanson is tied with Zambia’s Barbra Banda and France’s Marie-Antoinette for the event lead in scoring with three objectives at Paris 2024, essentially the most ever by a USWNT participant within the group’s first two matches at an Olympics. Swanson three objectives are already tied with Abby Wambach (2012) for essentially the most ever by a USWNT participant in an Olympic group stage and are tied for the fifth-most by any USWNT participant at single Olympics.
- Along with her purpose and help towards Germany, Swanson has performed a hand in 4 of the USA’s seven objectives scored to date this event and now has eight purpose involvements (5 objectives, 3 assists) in eight matches for the USWNT since returning to motion from the patella damage that sidelined her from the 2023 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup.
- Coming off a brace within the group stage win over Germany, Sophia Smith will make her 53rd worldwide look as she makes her seventh consecutive begin for the USWNT in a World Cup or Olympic match. Smith leads the USWNT in scoring with seven objectives this 12 months and has eight purpose involvements (6 objectives, 2 assists) in her final seven video games for the USWNT.
- Smith now has seven profession multi-goal video games, two of which have come at world championship occasions having additionally scored a brace towards Vietnam on the 2023 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup. She is the fifth USWNT participant with a multi-goal sport at each the Olympics and World Cup, becoming a member of Carli Lloyd, Tiffeny Milbrett, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.
- Emily Sonnett will make her 96th worldwide look however simply her third profession begin for the USWNT in a World Cup or Olympic match. Sonnett made one begin for the U.S. on the delayed Tokyo Olympics, that coming within the USA’s 6-1 win over New Zealand within the second group stage sport, after which began within the midfield for the USWNT within the Spherical of 16 matchup towards Sweden on the 2023 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup. Considered one of seven gamers on this Olympic roster from the 2019 Ladies’s World Cup champions, Sonnett has appeared in 26 of the USA’s 32 matches because the begin of 2023.
- Rose Lavelle is about to make her ninth profession begin on the Olympics and third of Paris 2024 as she earns her 104th cap. Lavelle is tied for third on the group with 4 possibilities created this event and scored towards the Matilda’s within the November 2021 assembly between the groups at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
- Considered one of 4 gamers to look in each match for the USWNT to date this 12 months, Sam Coffey will make her twenty second worldwide look as she makes her thirteenth begin of 2024. Coffey is enjoying her in first world championship for U.S. Soccer at any degree and is third on the group in complete minutes performed this 12 months (993).