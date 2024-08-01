USA vs. Australia: Match Recap & Highlights | 2024 Paris Olympics

MARSEILLE, France (July 31, 2024) — The U.S. Ladies’s Nationwide Staff will enter the Olympic quarterfinals with three victories in three matches and a tournament-leading 9 targets scored following Wednesday’s 2-1 win in opposition to Australia. Ahead Trinity Rodman tallied her second of the Olympics and midfielder Korbin Albert notched the eventual match-winner with a superb strike from distance because the USA held again a late surge from Australia to assert three extra factors and the highest spot in Group B.

The USWNT have now received all three group-stage matches for simply the second time in eight Olympic appearances. It occurred beforehand in 2012. These Video games ended with a gold medal win over Japan and this match will proceed with a quarterfinal in opposition to the identical opponent on Aug. 3 in Paris.

Head coach Emma Hayes’ squad has yielded simply two targets within the competitors and has been sparked by the following technology “Triple-Edged Sword” of Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson. A type of three forwards has scored or assisted on each U.S. aim up till Albert completed off the Australians late Wednesday.

An Olympic medal run requires a taxing six video games in 17 days, however Hayes most well-liked sustaining her staff’s momentum because the group stage concluded, making just one change to the lineup that began the primary two matches. Heart again Tierna Davidson was sidelined with a leg contusion and Emily Sonnett took her place alongside Naomi Girma. Hayes’ remaining 10 gamers remained fixed and confronted the problem of breaking down an Australian facet that was decided to defend figuring out {that a} draw can be ok to see them by way of to the quarterfinals.

Australia performed a really low block with 5 gamers on the again line, two gamers sitting proper on that line and three attacking gamers that didn’t strain the U.S. backs, daring the USA to discover a method by way of. Australia didn’t come out of its shell till the USA had the lead, however a stoppage time aim was too little, too late for the Matildas.

The USA had an enormous edge on possession however didn’t get pissed off regardless of Australia’s defensive ways. One detrimental was an early yellow card to midfielder Sam Coffey, her second of the primary spherical, that may rule her out of the quarterfinal.

The USA created probabilities regardless of the Aussie blockade and Rodman hammered a 10-yard shot at Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold within the ninth minute. Left again Crystal Dunn challenged Arnold with a long-range bid within the thirty eighth and captain Lindsey Horan got here agonizingly near breaking the impasse with a short-range header a pair minutes later.

With halftime approaching and the USA’s possession nearing a staggering 80 %, the aggressors lastly broke by way of. Rodman created a nook kick off a shot that Arnold parried over the crossbar. Midfielder Rose Lavelle’s subsequent supply was flicked on the close to put up after which met by Smith on the far finish. Her header bounced again down towards the suitable upright and Rodman raced ahead to place the ball over the road within the forty third minute.

It was Rodman’s second aim of the match and Smith’s second help. Each younger stars scored or arrange a aim in every of the USA’s three group-stage matches.

Needing a aim undergo, Australia was a bit extra adventurous within the second half. Ahead Hayley Raso took the Matildas’ first shot on the right track within the 53rd minute, however U.S. ‘keeper Alyssa Naeher made a cushty save. With first place and the quarterfinals in sight, Hayes made a number of adjustments after the sport handed the hour mark, eradicating Rodman, Lavelle and proper again Emily Fox. The USA would finally outshoot Australia 21-7 and allowed simply two pictures on targets for the Matildas.

Lavelle’s substitute, Albert, quickly turned the primary American girl to attain her debut worldwide aim on the Olympics. Smith despatched a cross into the suitable channel that was cleared again towards Albert, who was standing on the prime of the penalty arc. The 20-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder took one contact after which rocketed an unstoppable shot into the higher left nook.

Australia, in desperation mode, lastly discovered a little bit of attacking rhythm as regulation time expired and halved the deficit with an alert six-yard end from veteran defender Alanna Kennedy, who pushed up into the ahead line looking for a aim. However the USA held on and Australia was left to attend for late outcomes to find out its match destiny.

Saturday’s quarterfinal on the Parc des Princes in Paris (9 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. native) will mark the fifth time the USWNT will meet Japan on the Olympic Video games. The People received a quarterfinal in 2004, a gaggle stage recreation and a semifinal in 2008, after which the gold medal recreation at London’s Wembley Stadium 4 years later. Naturally, the rivalry is greatest recognized for the pair of memorable Ladies’s World Cup finals contested between the edges. Japan got here from behind after which defeated the USA on penalties within the 2011 decider in Frankfurt. The People exacted revenge in 2015, profitable, 5-2, in Vancouver and claiming their third championship star.

The USA is 31W-1L-8D in opposition to Japan all-time, with the lone defeat coming on the 2012 Algarve Cup. At this Olympic match, the Nadeshiko (2W-1L-0D), who at the moment are ranked seventh by FIFA, completed second in Group C following a gap loss to world champion Spain then spectacular wins over Brazil and Nigeria. Six totally different gamers have tallied Japan’s six targets in France.

The USWNT has fond reminiscences of the Parc des Princes, having received twice there through the excellent run to the 2019 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup crown. After beating Chile, 3-0, within the group stage, the USA ousted host France with a 2-1 quarterfinal triumph.

The winner of the USA-Japan quarterfinal will transfer on to an Aug. 6 semifinal in Lyon in opposition to both Germany or the Group A runner-up.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

USA — Trinity Rodman (Sophia Smith), forty third minute: Rodman created a nook kick with a bending shot that was knocked away by the Australian goalkeeper. Rose Lavelle’s subsequent supply was flicked on the close to put up after which received within the air by Smith, who headed the ball again towards the suitable. Rodman was first to the ball and poked it dwelling on the proper put up. USA 1, AUS 0

USA — Korbin Albert, 77th minute: Sophia Smith’s cross towards the suitable channel was cleared by a defender straight to Albert on the prime of the penalty arc and the midfielder didn’t hesitate. She smashed a 25-yard, proper footed shot into the higher nook eft of the Australian internet. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold received a fingertip to it however had no probability to maintain it out. USA 2, AUS 0

AUS — Alanna Kennedy (Michelle Heyman), ninetieth minute + 1: A protracted cross from Australia’s Caitlin Foord was headed again towards the center of the U.S. penalty space by Heyman. Kennedy darted behind heart again Emily Sonnett and completed from six yards. USA 2, AUS 1 FINAL

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The U.S. improves to 29W-1L-5D all-time in opposition to Australia, together with a 4W.

0L-02D file in opposition to the Matildas on the World Cup (2W-0L-0D) and Olympics (2W-0L-2D).

The USA finishes on the prime of its group for the sixth time in eight Olympic appearances. Three of the final 5 instances the USA took first in its group, it went on to win the gold medal.

The USA’s 9 targets are probably the most it has ever scored in any Olympic group stage.

Rodman made her thirty third consecutive look for the USWNT, tying Christen Press for probably the most consecutive matches performed by any U.S. participant previously 5 years.

Rodman now has two targets in three video games at Paris 2024 after scoring simply twice in her earlier 17 U.S. appearances heading into the Olympics.

Rodman and Smith have each both scored or assisted in the entire USA’s group stage video games on the 2024 Olympics, the primary time a pair of USA teammates have completed so since Alex Morgan and Abby Wambach at London 2012.

Together with her help on Rodman’s aim, Smith now has 9 aim involvements (6 targets, 3 assists) in her final eight video games for the USWNT.

The 20-year-old Albert is the youngest participant to attain for the USWNT at an Olympics since Mallory Swanson scored as an 18-year-old at Rio 2016.

Midfielder Croix Bethune, initially named as an alternate however elevated to the matchday roster instead of an injured Jaedyn Shaw, got here on within the 79th minute to change into the eighth U.S. participant to make her Olympic debut this match.

– U.S. WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT –

Match: United States Ladies’s Nationwide Staff vs. Australia

Date: July 31, 2024

Competitors: Paris 2024 Olympics; Group B

Venue: Stade de Marseille; Marseille, France

Attendance: 9,610

Kickoff: 7 p.m. native / 1 p.m. ET

Climate: 91 levels, sunny

Scoring Abstract 1 2 F USA 1 1 2 AUS 0 1 1 USA – Trinity Rodman (Sophia Smith) forty third minute USA – Korbin Albert 77 AUS – Alanna Kennedy (Michelle Heyman) 90+1

Lineups:

AUS: 1-Mackenzie Arnold; 7-Steph Catley (Capt.), 15-Clare Hunt, 14-Alanna Kennedy, 12-Ellie Carpenter; 3-Kaitlyn Torpey (2-Michelle Heyman, 59), 6-Katrina Gorry (10-Emily van Egmond, 59), 8-Kyra Cooney-Cross (17-Clare Wheeler, 46); 9-Caitlin Foord, 11-Mary Fowler, 16-Hayley Raso (13-Tameka Yallop, 85)

Substitutes not used: 4-Clare Polkinghorne, 5-Cortnee Vine,18-Teagan Micah

Head coach: Tony Gustavsson

USA: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 2-Emily Fox (6-Casey Krueger, 65), 4-Naomi Girma, 14-Emily Sonnett, 7-Crystal Dunn (13-Jenna Nighswonger, 46); 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 17-Sam Coffey, 16-Rose Lavelle (3-Korbin Albert, 65); 5-Trinity Rodman (8-Lynn Williams, 65), 9-Mallory Swanson (20-Croix Bethune, 79), 11-Sophia Smith

Substitutes not used: 18-Casey Murphy,21-Emily Sams

Head coach: Emma Hayes

Stats Abstract: AUS / USA

Pictures: 7 / 21

Pictures on Purpose: 2 / 9

Saves: 7 / 1

Nook Kicks: 2 / 9

Fouls: 7 / 4

Offside: 4 / 2

Misconduct Abstract:

USA – Sam Coffey (Warning) third minute

AUS – Tony Gustavsson (Warning) 45+2

USA – Korbin Albert (Warning) 67

Officers:

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

Assistant Referee 1: Cyril Mugnier (FRA)

Assistant Referee 2: Mehdi Rahmouni (FRA)

4th Official: Anahi Fernandez (URU)

VAR: Jerome Brisard (FRA)

AVAR 1: Carlos del Cerro Grancde (ESP)

Michelob Extremely Superior Girl of the Match: Trinity Rodman