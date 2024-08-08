USA men’s volleyball battles Poland in tight semifinal showdown – NBC Chicago

The US was aiming to get again to the gold medal match in males’s volleyball for the primary time since 2008, but it surely wasn’t to be as they fell in 5 units to Poland within the semifinals.

The U.S. gained two of the primary three units, however Poland captured the final two, together with the ultimate one by a rating of 15-13 as they lastly prevailed on their fourth match level.

The US will nonetheless have a possibility to compete for a bronze medal later within the Olympics, which might be their third within the final 5 if they’ll prevail.

For Poland, this marks the primary time since 1976 that they’ve reached the ultimate, profitable the gold medal in opposition to the Soviet Union in Montreal.

Tomasz Fornal was an absolute wrecking crew for the Poland squad with 13 factors, together with 12 on the assault. Norbert Huber was simply as lethal, with 12 attacking factors to his credit score within the back-and-forth match.

Wilfredo Leon Venero led all Polish attackers with 22 factors on the web within the victory.

Matthew Anderson led the People with 23 attacking factors, with Aaron Russell incomes 18. Thomas Jaeschke and Maxwell Holt every had 9 factors, with Holt securing two aces within the tight loss.

Poland gained the primary set and the US gained the center two units. Poland stormed again to win the fourth set 25-23, establishing a deciding fourth set.

The tight back-and-forth match continued, with Poland pushing forward 10-7 after a sequence of miscues by the US, together with a vital web violation that left the American squad in peril of shedding the competition.

Fornal served the ball into the online to offer the People again the ball at 10-8, however responded with an instantly kill to offer Poland again their three-point lead.

Undeterred, the US scored consecutive factors to slender Poland’s result in one, forcing a timeout by the Polish squad. Poland slowly pushed towards a match level alternative at 14-10, however the American squad wouldn’t again down, scoring three straight factors to maintain the match alive.

On the fourth match level, Poland lastly prevailed after Leon Venero’s spike was blocked out of bounds, sending Poland to the title match for the primary time since 1976 in Montreal.

The ultimate is ready for six a.m. Saturday. Poland will play both Italy or France with the gold medal on the road.